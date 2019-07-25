Marvel releases hilarious Avengers Endgame blooper reel: ‘I’ve had to deal with this sh*t for 10 years,’ says Scarlett Johansson

Ahead of the digital and home video release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has released a blooper reel which shows just how much fun the cast and crew had making the epic superhero movie.

The one-minute video provides an inside glimpse into the making of several key scenes in the film, including the final battle, Black Widow’s death, Captain Marvel’s arrival, fat Thor’s reveal and more.

At one point, Chris Evans, gripping his helmet, grumbled, “I can’t believe I made a whole movie with this thing on.” We see Elizabeth Olsen trip and fall while performing magic, Brie Larson wonder while dangling from wires, “This doesn’t feel cool but if it looks cool that’s all that matters,” and Don Cheadle slay the room with his deadpan takedown of Thor.

We also see Paul Rudd flub his lines, Robert Downey Jr screw up closing the boot of a car, and Chris Pratt advise everyone to ‘warm up your butt cheeks’ before filming an action sequence.

Towards the end, we’re shown what appears to be the Vormir sequence, during which Black Widow sacrifices her life to secure the soul stone. Her co-actor in the scene, Jeremy Renner, catches her off guard as he makes a funny face in an intense moment. “You see what I’ve had to deal with?” Johansson asks. “Ten years I’ve had to deal with this.”

Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all time. The film is finally coming to digital in HD and 4K HD, as well as on Disney’s Movies Anywhere platform, beginning on July 30. Endgame later arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and various on-demand platforms beginning Aug. 13, with bonus material.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 20:29 IST