When Deepika Padukone turned into Barbie in a pink ball gown at Met Gala 2019; here's how Ranveer Singh reacted

Ranveer loved his Deepika's Barbie avatar

Deepika, who gained global recognition with the Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, wowed when she stepped out in her pink strapless gown at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in May 2019. Responding to one of her Instagram posts at the time, Ranveer wrote, "Come on Barbie, let’s go party..." His comment was a reference to the hit 1997 track Barbie Girl by Aqua.

The actor couldn't stop himself from dropping adorable comments on several of Deepika's photos on Instagram. Reacting to an Instagram post by Deepika’s stylist Shaleena Nathani, Ranveer wrote, “LOVE IT!!!!! Smashing!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” He also added about a dozen heart emojis. Shaleena described Deepika’s look as ‘Camp Barbie’.

Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala look was nothing short of stunning.

Deepika at Met Gala 2019

For the after-party, the actor opted for a body-hugging neon green dress with a black printed pullover and high heels. She completed the look with blue earrings. Deepika was spotted chilling with actors Priyanka Chopra and Nina Dobrev and fashion designer Prabal Gurung at the after-party.

Deepika and Ranveer married in 2018

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at the scenic Lake Como, Italy. Deepika and Ranveer sealed the deal in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, and also celebrated their union with an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. They had then hosted two receptions in India, one in Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, followed by another for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai.