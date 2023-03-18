Deepika Padukone back in India after presenting at Oscars 2023, fans call her 'queen'. Watch

Deepika Padukone returned to India on Friday and was captured by paparazzi at Mumbai airport. The actor wore an all-black outfit as she arrived in Mumbai after presenting at the recent Oscars in Los Angeles. Videos and photos of the actor were shared on paparazzi and fan pages soon after. Many fans gushed over the actor as she made her first public appearance in Mumbai since the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 (March 13 in India). Also read: Deepika Padukone shows how she got ready for Oscars in behind-the-scenes video from big day. Watch Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport on Friday. (Pics; Varinder Chawla)

Deepika wore a black top with black pants and black boots, and also a matching pair of sunglasses. The actor also carried a black bag and posed for paparazzi as she stepped out of the airport gate and walked towards her car. She was followed by her bodyguard. Commenting on a video of Deepika shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, a fan wrote, "Queen is back." Another one said, 'Welcome back Deepika." One more said, "Wow, she is so stunning! Best beauty of Bollywood." Deepika was all smiles in the video and also thanked paparazzi as they congratulated her for presenting at the Oscars.

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the Oscars held on Monday. For her red carpet look, she wore a black off-shoulder gown from designer label Louis Vuitton. Recently, the actor shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a sneak peek of how she got ready for the award ceremony.

At the Oscars, Deepika had introduced RRR song Naatu Naatu's performance on stage and said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem..."

Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, their first film together. The action drama directed by Siddharth Anand also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Her last film, Pathaan, featured her alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film broke several box office records since it was released on January 25.

