Radhika Merchant congratulates dad-to-be Ranveer Singh at Jamanagar bash. Watch

Radhika Merchant and Ranveer Singh shared a sweet moment at the Jamnagar bash recently and a video from the same was shared on social media. Ranveer, who is expecting his first baby with wife Deepika Padukone, was congratulated by Radhika on stage. (Also read: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave from Jamnagar after Ambani bash. Watch) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance with Radhika Merchant at her pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

Radhika's sweet wish

A video shows Radhika, in traditional Gujarati attire, addressing the audience from the stage on the 6th day of the Jamnagar pre-wedding bash. Ranveer had just delivered an energetic performance for the guests to some of his hit songs. Radhika said, “Thank you so much, Ranveer. Now Ranveer and Deepika's family is going to grow. Congratulations from our family to yours." Ranveer looked shy and happy at the same time at her words.

Earlier on day 2 of the bash, Ranveer had said before his performance, “Main baap banne wala hu, kya hi horaha hai (I am going to be a father. What is even happening)." He then pulled his wife, Deepika Padukone, on stage as they danced to Gallan Goodiyan from his movie Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ranveer and Deepika at the Jamnagar bash

Ranveer and Deepika were part of the Ambani family bash for all three days, from Friday to Sunday. On Monday, they returned to Mumbai, and Ranveer flew back to Jamnagar on Wednesday for his performance, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers last week. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff. The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

About Ranveer, Deepika's relationship

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

