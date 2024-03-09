 Radhika Merchant congratulates dad-to-be Ranveer Singh at Jamanagar bash. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhika Merchant congratulates dad-to-be Ranveer Singh at Jamanagar bash. Watch

Radhika Merchant congratulates dad-to-be Ranveer Singh at Jamanagar bash. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 09, 2024 11:27 AM IST

Ranveer Singh was shy and happy as Radhika Merchant spoke about his baby-to-be on the last day of the Jamnagar bash.

Radhika Merchant and Ranveer Singh shared a sweet moment at the Jamnagar bash recently and a video from the same was shared on social media. Ranveer, who is expecting his first baby with wife Deepika Padukone, was congratulated by Radhika on stage. (Also read: Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh leave from Jamnagar after Ambani bash. Watch)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance with Radhika Merchant at her pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dance with Radhika Merchant at her pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar.

Radhika's sweet wish

A video shows Radhika, in traditional Gujarati attire, addressing the audience from the stage on the 6th day of the Jamnagar pre-wedding bash. Ranveer had just delivered an energetic performance for the guests to some of his hit songs. Radhika said, “Thank you so much, Ranveer. Now Ranveer and Deepika's family is going to grow. Congratulations from our family to yours." Ranveer looked shy and happy at the same time at her words.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier on day 2 of the bash, Ranveer had said before his performance, “Main baap banne wala hu, kya hi horaha hai (I am going to be a father. What is even happening)." He then pulled his wife, Deepika Padukone, on stage as they danced to Gallan Goodiyan from his movie Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ranveer and Deepika at the Jamnagar bash

Ranveer and Deepika were part of the Ambani family bash for all three days, from Friday to Sunday. On Monday, they returned to Mumbai, and Ranveer flew back to Jamnagar on Wednesday for his performance, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers last week. The announcement image featured the baby's clothes, shoes and playful stuff. The image mentioned Deepika's delivery date, "September 2024."

About Ranveer, Deepika's relationship

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Businessman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On