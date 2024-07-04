 Hrithik Roshan loves Vicky Kaushal's dance in Tauba Tauba; fans think he is better than even Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan loves Vicky Kaushal's dance in Tauba Tauba; fans think he is better than even Ranbir Kapoor

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jul 04, 2024 01:30 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal is burning the dance floor with his moves on Tauba Tauba. Now, Hrithik Roshan has given his stamp of approval.

Vicky Kaushal showed his smooth dance moves in the latest track of his upcoming release Bad Newz titled Tauba Tauba. Fans are already in love with his killer moves, and now even Hrithik Roshan couldn’t help but praise the actor. An impressed Hrithik commented on the post, and now Vicky cannot stop gushing about getting the approval from him. (Also read: Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri steal the show with their chemistry. Watch)

Hrithik Roshan loved Vicky Kaushal's dance in Tauba Tauba.
Hrithik Roshan loved Vicky Kaushal's dance in Tauba Tauba.

Hrithik's comment on Tauba Tauba

Hrithik commented on the post shared by Vicky on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Well done man…Love the style (red heart emoticon).” Soon, this comment caught the attention from Vicky, who replied, “@hrithikroshan I think you do have an idea as to what this means to me Sir!!! (red heart emoticon).”

He also shared the screenshot of Hrithik's comment on his Instagram Stories and said that is life is now complete after getting Hrithik’s seal of approval. “And good night to me… (red heart emoticons) Jeevan = Safal!” read the caption.

Vicky Kaushal via Instagram Stories.
Vicky Kaushal via Instagram Stories.

Clips of Vicky's dance in the song are being shared online. A person even tweeted that Vicky is better than Ranbir Kapoor, not just in his dance moves but also in his choice of movies. “Should be a common knowledge. Vicky Kaushal is a better actor, better dancer & has a much better filmography than Ranbir Kapoor,” they wrote. The tweet got 600+ likes.

About Tauba Tauba

Tauba Tauba is the first song from Bad Newz, and is a peppy party number that features Vicky along with Triptii Dimri, and singer Karan Aujla. Vicky's dance moves have set the social media on fire in the last few days. The song has been choreographed by Bosco-Ceasar.

Bad Newz is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. The film is based on the concept of heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman, played by Triptii, gets pregnant and carries babies by two men at the same time. It is presented by Amazon Prime in association with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. Bad Newz will be released in theatres on July 19.

Hrithik Roshan loves Vicky Kaushal's dance in Tauba Tauba; fans think he is better than even Ranbir Kapoor
