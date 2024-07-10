Isha Ambani rocks stunning Tamilian jadai hairstyle for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's latest wedding event: Pics

Isha Ambani is taking sister-of-the-groom fashion to new heights as the wedding day of her brother Anant Ambani draws close. For the latest pre-wedding event, Isha rocked quite a different look from her usual style. (Also read: Isha Ambani wore custom heart-embroidered lehenga for Anant's Haldi; an inspired version could be yours for this price) Isha Ambani looked gorgeous in her teal lehenga but her hairstyle held our attention the strongest.

Isha's Tamilian-inspired look

The businesswoman wore a teal raw silk lehenga with pink border and golden blouse. She paired it with a golden necklace, adorned with massive emeralds. What stole the show was her hairstyle for the look--the traditional Tamilian jadai.

The jadai hairstyle consists of three parts. There is rakodi at the top (representing the cycle of life), on the bun, in between all the mogra flowers. Next comes the braid, the actual jadai. In Isha's case, it seems to have been done with a golden thread. The braid ends with a kunjalam – consisting of three tiny baubles. The look is finished with jimmkis (earrings), and golden sun and moon on either side of the hair partition.

Isha is the daughter of Asia's richest man, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is married to Anand Piramal and has a son and a daughter.

Anant and Radhika's wedding

Anant is marrying Radhika Merchant this week on Friday, July 12. It will be followed by a grand reception on July 14. Celebrations are expected to be split between the Ambani’s Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai city and their family home.

The dates were reportedly chosen based on the couple's birth charts, as is typical in Hindu custom, and deemed auspicious. Also keeping with tradition, the wedding will be preceded by days of traditional wedding events and rituals.

On Friday, Indian social media was abuzz with videos from the couple’s sangeet, a ceremony where the bride and groom’s families perform dances for the guests. It also included performances by Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan as well as Justin Bieber, who flew to Mumbai for the event, according to local media.