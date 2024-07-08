Nita Ambani rocks a rare suit look for Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani haldi ceremony: Pics inside

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to get married this week. The couple are having extravagant pre-wedding ceremonies ahead of the wedding. The couple’s Sangeet ceremony was as extravagant as it could get with pop star Justin Bieber performing at the event. Radhika and Anant’s wedding festivities have begun and we are amazed already. On Monday, the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony. Groom’s mother Nita Ambani, for the festivities, decked up in a rare suit look. Nita Ambani is usually seen in lehengas or sarees. For the haldi ceremony that took place at the Ambani residence in Mumbai, Nita Ambani chose a stunning suit. Nita Ambani looked gorgeous in a golden suit for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani haldi ceremony.(Instagram/@ritikahairstylist)

Nita Ambani rocks a stunning golden suit look

Nita Ambani looked gorgeous as she played muse to fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Nita Ambani decked up in a golden suit featuring an intricate silver chatai technique border. The suit featured sull sleeves with silver embroidery work at the cuffs. Worn with a double-drape dupatta, the antique and zardozi embroidery added more shine to the overall look. Nita Ambani further acessorised her look in a matching golden maang tikka, and statement silver jhumkas.

Nita Ambani wore her tresses loose in a wavy look with a middle part, and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. Needless to say, we are taking notes from her look for the haldi ceremony.

Anant and Radhika are set to get married on July 12. The couple are childhood friends who fell in love later. Anant and Radhika hosted two pre-wedding ceremonies – one in Jamnagar, and another one in a cruise ride across Europe. The couple also had a Mameru ceremony last week – the tradition of the bride’s maternal uncle giving wedding gift to the bride. Ahead of the wedding celebrations, the Ambani family organised a mass wedding ceremony in Mumbai, where they blessed underprivileged couples and got them married.