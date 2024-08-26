 Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol attend Aalim Hakim’s gothic-themed birthday party - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol attend Aalim Hakim’s gothic-themed birthday party

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2024 02:16 PM IST

Hairstylist's Aalim Hakim's gothic-themed birthday party in Mumbai attracted top Bollywood stars, including Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and Bobby Deol

Aalim Hakim’s gothic themed birthday bash in Mumbai was nothing short of a glamorous affair, bringing together the crème de la crème of Bollywood. The city’s glitterati turned up in style to celebrate the celebrity hairstylist, creating a dazzling spectacle of star power.The birthday bash was a star-studded affair with many of Hakim’s celebrity friends like Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Ishaan Khattar, Arbaaz Khan, among others in attendance.

Aalim Hakim's gothic-themed birthday party in Mumbai. (Source: Yogen Shah)
Aalim Hakim's gothic-themed birthday party in Mumbai. (Source: Yogen Shah)

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Chunky Pandey
Chunky Pandey
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Follow Us On