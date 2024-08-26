Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol attend Aalim Hakim’s gothic-themed birthday party

Aalim Hakim’s gothic themed birthday bash in Mumbai was nothing short of a glamorous affair, bringing together the crème de la crème of Bollywood. The city’s glitterati turned up in style to celebrate the celebrity hairstylist, creating a dazzling spectacle of star power.The birthday bash was a star-studded affair with many of Hakim’s celebrity friends like Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Ishaan Khattar, Arbaaz Khan, among others in attendance.

Aalim Hakim's gothic-themed birthday party in Mumbai. (Source: Yogen Shah)