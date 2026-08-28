Kangana Ranaut accepts Baba Ramdev's gesture to end public feud on Raksha Bandhan: ‘Sab bhool chook maaf’

In the note, Kangana wrote, "Tyohar ka din hota hai sab bhool chook maaf karne ke liye hai, mere Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji ne bahut achcha kaha ki vivaad nahi, samvaad hona chahiye (All mistakes are forgiven on the day of the festival. My brother Baba Ramdev has rightly said that it must not be a debate but a conversation)."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a video of Ramdev telling a bunch of reporters that he wishes to end the feud with her and turn it into a conversation. He also shared that he has a gift for her for Rakhi and will call her to wish her on the auspicious day.

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev was engaged in a war of words with actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut earlier this month. It all started when Ramdev was asked about Kangana's ‘gutter generation’ remark about Gen Z at a recent event. He reportedly called the statement a reflection of a ‘spoilt mind’, urging her political party to take note of it. Kangana lashed out at him and told him to take note of his SC case. (Also read: ‘Don’t daydream about my jawani': Kangana Ranaut takes a sharp dig at Baba Ramdev, reminds him of SC case against him )

She further accepted the gesture extended by Ramdev, adding, "Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon. Bahut dhanyawad. Ishwar Aapko lambi aayu de (On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I accept the sweets and the love offered by a big brother. Thank you so much, may god grant you a long life)."

Ramdev said that there should be no hatred in the country for any reason and no hostility towards one another. He also spoke on resolving differences, saying that any dispute should be resolved through dialogue. "I don't want to escalate the matter; the country knows who Swami Ramdev is, what my contribution is, that is why I don't want to comment on such people," Ramdev had told reporters earlier.

What is the feud about? The remarks came amid a public exchange between Baba Ramdev and Kangana that began after the actor-turned-politician made controversial comments about Gen Z and young protesters. She had described the generation as ‘generation gutter’, drawing criticism from several quarters. When Ramdev was asked about her remarks, he questioned her education and past, while criticising her description of the younger generation.

Ramdev said, “What was her childhood like? What was her youth like? What were her past accomplishments like? I don't want to talk about such people. Calling the youth ‘generation gutter’ is a sign of a corrupted mind.”