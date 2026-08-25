Nupur Sanon defends sister Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad, lashes out at trolls: ‘If I don’t have problem why do you?'

Nupur then addressed the trolls, adding, “I'm the one she ties the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem, why do you?”

Actor Kriti Sanon 's latest advertisement for a jewellery brand has taken the internet by storm. It was targeted over the choice of outfit in the ad. She was also called out for tying a rakhi to a pet dog in the commercial. On Tuesday, Kriti slammed trolls for commenting on what women should wear. Now her sister, Nupur Sanon has backed her. (Also read: Kriti Sanon slams trolls for Raksha Bandhan ad backlash: ‘Culture and traditions are not in the neckline’ )

In her statement, Kriti had said, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life."

She added, "And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"

About the ad It was in the GIVA jewellery advertisement, where she is seen wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt while tying a rakhi to her onscreen brother. The advertisement drew backlash from several social media users, who questioned Kriti's choice of outfit and called it 'inappropriate' for the festival.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut had also joined the conversation and slammed Kriti's outfit. Without naming Kriti, she posted an Instagram Story that read, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”