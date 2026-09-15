‘Repeating the same method’: Jiah Khan's mother speaks out on Disha Salian case after Sooraj Pancholi's name in FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a first information report (FIR) to commence its probe into the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian. The CBI recently registered an FIR in connection with Disha's 2020 death, with several people, including Sooraj Pancholi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty and others, named in the FIR for investigation. Jiah Khan died on June 3, 2013, at the age of 25. Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from a high-rise residential building in Mumbai.

Sooraj then clarified that he did not know Disha in any capacity. The actor went through one of the most difficult phases of his life during the trial in Jiah Khan’s suicide case. The actor was, however, acquitted by the special CBI court after being found not guilty.

What did Jiah's mother say? Now, Jiah Khan's mother, Rabya Khan has reacted after Sooraj Pancholi’s name surfaced in the CBI FIR of Disha Salian's case. She took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening and wrote a long note to share her opinion on the case. It began, “When I hear that the same names have surfaced in another young #DishaSalian murder six years ago, it deeply saddens me and this must alarm everyone. I know from Jiah case what can happen when crucial evidence were all destroyed and replaced to fool the victims. Once evidence is destroyed, truth becomes harder to discover.”

She added, “The High Court itself has recognised serious discrepancies in Disha's investigation into Disha’s case, they know there is no evidence left. However, when important evidence has already been lost or destroyed, any fresh investigation will face an enormous handicap. They are repeating the same method: of justice due to lack of evidence and calling it an abetment to suicide thia word abetting was also not investigated. They are implementing similar method as in Jiah's case.”