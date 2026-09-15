Writer-director Shaunak Sen channels personal low into TIFF-bound Termite: I’m interested in human and animal ensembles

Academy Award-nominated documentary All That Breathes (2022) director Shaunak Sen's fiction debut Termite has premiered as an official selection at Toronto International Film Festival 2026 (TIFF) in the Short Cuts Programme. Writer-director Shaunak Sen and a poster from the film Termite featuring actor Faisal Malik and Valavane Koumarane as termite exterminators (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP and Instagram) Featuring Faisal Malik and Valavane Koumarane as termite exterminators, Shaunak started working on his projects after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer soon after the Oscars.

Sen, who is currently in Denmark editing his next documentary feature film, will be reaching TIFF soon after he got stuck due to some visa issues. He tells HT City, “I'm interested in human and animal ensembles or human-animal entanglements, especially in urban areas and the ways in which non-human life kind of intertwines with not just human sociopolitical life but also emotional lives. And, being a Delhite, almost all my projects are set there.” On how it all started, he says, “Like not long after the Oscars, I accidentally got a shock diagnosis of kidney cancer. Obviously that kind of completely gobsmacks you and my way of coping with it was to start filming everything that was happening with me also shooting this one team of surgeons whose work I was very interested in.”

In that period two of his friends got married. "My closest friend and business partner was getting married the week before my diagnosis and another very close friend was getting married separately. I was very happy for them but alongside I had this strange feeling that my life was kind of falsified and kind of static while everyone else is moving ahead. That made me think a lot about male friendships, but also about urban male loneliness." He explains, "There are many studies that suggest that something happens in the late 40s or early 50s, especially with men, where a lot of their close friendships loosen. It’s an extreme version of depression and the sense of being on your own. Either your work or your family takes so much from you that you don't know how you're going to cope in terms of, work in terms of friendship.” Thus arrived his subject. “So, I was very interested in the sense of the really fragile, precarious emotional subtleties that male friendships go through and in this I was interested in the metaphor of termites. During All That Breathes, I'd actually filmed a character who was a termite exterminator, but subsequently I kind of lost touch and he didn't make it into the film.”

Writer and director Shaunak Sen (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)