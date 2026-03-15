Exclusive | Panchayat and Subedaar actor Faisal Malik roped in as Kumbhkaran in Ramayana, joins Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana has sparked casting buzz since its announcement. While actor Bobby Deol was earlier linked to the role of Kumbhakaran, younger brother of Ravan (Yash), that has now been denied. Actor Faisal Malik will be seen as Kumbhakaran in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana (Photos: Instagram) We have exclusively learnt that Faisal Malik, known for his role in Panchayat and recently seen in Subedaar, will play the mighty warrior. He has already completed the first schedule of the film, slated for release this Diwali. A source said, “He joined Yash for the introductory Kumbhakaran scene at Prime Focus studio in Mumbai, shot with an international action crew. The sequences are heavy on graphics — similar to Avatar.”

The source added that the major fight sequences, part of the second installment, are yet to be filmed. “His height and heavily built frame perfectly suit the character,” they noted. The Ramayana team has not officially confirmed the cast, and Faisal Malik declined to comment. Meanwhile, actor Raghav Juyal has been linked to the role of Ravan’s son Meghnath, though this remains unconfirmed. The film’s first look was reportedly slated for Ram Navami (March 27) at the Gateway of India, but the unveiling has been delayed due to the ongoing Middle East crisis. Till then, the cast has been kept under wraps.