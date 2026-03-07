Anurag Kashyap hails Anil Kapoor's Subedaar, says it deserved a theatrical release: ‘Yeh hai meri waali commercial film’

On Saturday, Anurag took to Instagram and shared a still of Anil Kapoor from the film. He reviewed the movie and wrote, “SUBEDAAR on @primevideoin should have been a theatrical. Would have loved to experience it in cinemas; it’s clearly shot on anamorphic for the big screen, designed for the big screen. @sureshtriveni_ creates an immersive world of Bundelkhand/Chambal, complete with its patriarchy and entitlement. Where women are as patriarchal as men and those who aren’t, they fight like a man in these male-dominated hinterlands of the beehad that once gave rise to Phoolan Devi.”

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor ’s Subedaar released on Prime Video on March 5 to mixed reviews, though the actor’s performance received praise. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also reviewed the film, saying it should have had a theatrical release. He praised the cast’s performances, the realistic action and the minimalism in the movie.

He added, “The world has not changed since, in fact, it has gotten worse. And in that world comes our SUBEDAAR. In the world that also gave birth to a Paan Singh Tomar, this ex-army man is set against the totally uncivilised civilian world. Wholly fictional, but it makes me want to believe. Filled with tension (watched on noise cancellation headphones) and grit and silences and a pace that’s designed. Had so much fun but would have enjoyed it more, had I seen it with a theatre full of people.”

He further praised the performances of the cast and wrote, “@anilskapoor of Meri Jung and Tezaab (Munna Zinda hai), carries the simmering fire in him through the film. @whofaisalmalik is super, what can @monajsingh not do and @aditya___rawal ‘s revoking of a small town, social media influenced Elvis yadav vibe villain makes me want to hate him. Last but not least I need to see more of @radhikkamadan, fiery and vulnerable, she shines. My ever dependable Kallu Mama's action was not on my 2026 calendar. Maza aaya sir @saurabhshuklafilms.”

He concluded that it was his kind of commercial film and said, “Beautifully photographed landscape, fantastic highway chase, realistic action. At the time when everyone is following the (over the top) action trope, the minimalism here really gets you in. Congratulations to all involved. Give it a shot. P.S. The actor who plays Ranveer is fantastic. Yeh hai meri waali commercial film (This is my type of commercial film).”

Radhikka Madan and Faisal Malik expressed gratitude in the comments section, while fans also praised the movie. One comment read, “Gripping and best of AK so far, wish it could have been theatrical release.” Another wrote, “Agree, just watched it... superstar RAJNI feel.”

About Subedaar Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film tells the story of a retired soldier struggling to adapt to civilian life in a rapidly changing world. Set against the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh, the narrative explores Arjun’s battle against local corruption and societal dysfunction as he tries to mend a fractured relationship with his daughter, Shyama.

The film stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role alongside Radhikka Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik. It is currently streaming on Prime Video.