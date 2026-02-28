Anurag Kashyap tells sister Anubhuti Kashyap to ‘keep fighting slowly’ after her film Accused gets mixed reviews

He went on to add, “All I have to say - even if not exact , your power of story telling , your lens, your observations of human behaviour still comes through to the discerning eye. Rest is all a fight, for all of us . ( #Accused @netflix_in ).”

In his note, Anurag said, “Proud of you my @anubhuti_k. You’re going to have a great career. Good in you can’t be suppressed and I can see the rest which is not you in what will be a private conversation. Love you always. Keep fighting slowly with your work and not like me, and one day your voice will come out intact.”

Anubhuti Kashyap's psychological thriller, Accused, was released on Netflix on February 27. Starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, the film has received mixed reviews upon release, with many finding issues with the screenplay and the ending. In a new post on his Instagram account, Anurag Kashyap has now penned a note after watching the film. Anurag told sister Anubhuti to ‘keep fighting slowly’ and move ahead. (Also read: Pratibha Ranta and Konkona Sen Sharma play wives in Accused; fans hail Karan Johar for backing ‘progressive’ story )

In the comments section of the post, Anubhuti replied, “Thankyou bhaiya, love you too (red heart emoticons) I know you have my back always!!”

About Accused In Accused, Konkona plays a renowned gynaecologist based in London, whose life unravels as serious allegations threaten her career and marriage, while her wife (Pratibha) seeks to uncover the truth. As public scrutiny intensifies, the film explores the pressures this places on her closest relationships and examines how perception can override certainty. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala and Somen Mishra, Accused is written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani.

An excerpt from the HT review of the film read, “The final reveal too leaves a lot to be desired. After investing nearly two hours in moral ambiguity, the resolution feels comparatively underwhelming. The revelation arrives with less emotional impact than expected, tying up the mystery without fully earning its weight. Pratibha Ranta puts in her best efforts when viewed in isolation. Overall, Accused deserves credit for daring to step into morally complex terrain. Yet, bold intent alone does not guarantee a satisfying experience. Uneven chemistry and a finale that lacks the sting it promises dilute the impact of what could have been a far more provocative film.”