Accused review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta's #MeToo thriller has the right intention, but not the right impact

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film introduces us to Dr Geetika Sen (Konkona), a celebrated medical professional at the top of her field. She is married to paediatrician Dr Meera (Pratibha). Their world begins to unravel when multiple allegations surface on social media accusing Geetika of sexual assault. With her reputation and career at stake, Geetika sets out to uncover who is orchestrating the accusations and why.

For a story involving a same sex relationship, actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta never quite convince you of their emotional bond, to begin with. A large part of the runtime was spent by me trying to reconcile their dynamic, which at times feels more fraternal than romantic. When the casting does not align, one hopes the writing will compensate.

Accused left me thinking as the end credits rolled, and not for the right reasons.

What works The premise is undeniably compelling. The Me Too movement across the world saw several women gather the courage to name and shame, most often, powerful men. Accused attempts to explore a less-examined, more uncomfortable question: how does society respond when both the alleged perpetrator and the accuser are women?

The runtime of close to two hours works in Accused’s favour. The film does not overstay its welcome. It allows the tension to simmer steadily, giving the accusations and their fallout enough breathing room. There is space for doubt, and for the many silences that such a scandal breeds.

With an actor like Konkona at the helm, the film's world acquires gravitas. She brings a complexity to Geetika, playing her not as a caricature of victimhood, but as a woman negotiating shock in real time. However, even with her presence grounding the narrative, the film occasionally struggles to sustain the emotional urgency it sets up, leaving certain stretches feeling dramatically underpowered.

Where Accused lacks The final reveal too leaves a lot to be desired. After investing nearly two hours in moral ambiguity, the resolution feels comparatively underwhelming. The revelation arrives with less emotional impact than expected, tying up the mystery without fully earning its weight.

Pratibha Ranta puts in her best efforts when viewed in isolation.

Overall, Accused deserves credit for daring to step into morally complex terrain. Yet, bold intent alone does not guarantee a satisfying experience. Uneven chemistry and a finale that lacks the sting it promises dilute the impact of what could have been a far more provocative film.

Accused is streaming on Netflix.