Accused trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma sees marriage to Pratibha Ranta fall apart as she is labelled a sexual predator

Konkona plays Dr Geetika, a renowned gynaecologist whose career and marriage fall apart after she faces serious sexual misconduct accusations at her workplace. She is planning to adopt a baby with Meera (Pratibha) when this accusation is filed by an anonymous person. Meera is not really surprised, as there were past accusations levelled at her as well. But this one is serious, Geetika says. She is being called a sexual predator.

Accused trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta are set to present their upcoming psychological thriller, Accused. On Saturday, Netflix India shared the official trailer of the film, which stars Konkona and Pratibha as a same sex couple. But a serious allegation threatens to break their relationship.

The rest of the trailer shows how Geetika and Meera's relationship goes through a stressful period as tensions flare. Geetika helplessly watches her career fall apart before her eyes, one she spent years building brick by brick. As public scrutiny intensifies, the film explores the pressures this places on her closest relationships and examines how perception can override certainty.

How fans reacted Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Oh my God, I'm so happy to see this. Such a Nice Trailer. I love the actors, they are my favourites.” “Such an interesting and complex story, kudos to the makers. Can't wait to watch how this turns out,” said another. “Konkona and Pratibha as lovers! Love to see the progressive storytelling,” said a user. “Very different from other shows. Will watch,” said a second user.

All about Accused Talking about the film, the makers shared in a statement, "Accused is the kind of story that stays with you because it refuses to simplify human behaviour or moral conflict. Anubhuti has crafted a deeply nuanced film that places women at the centre of a narrative we rarely explore, one where power, perception, and belief are constantly shifting. With Konkona and Pratibha leading the film, we're looking at a relationship tested not just by accusation, but by doubt itself. It's a story told with restraint, empathy, and courage, and we're proud to bring it to Netflix, a platform that has supported the film's intent to provoke thought rather than judgment."

Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, Accused is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawala and Somen Mishra, the film is a psychological thriller and is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 27.