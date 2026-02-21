Sargun Mehta reacts to pregnancy buzz with Ravi Dubey: ‘I've apparently been pregnant for two years’
On Saturday, Sargun Mehta took to Instagram to share a note shutting down the pregnancy rumours doing the rounds. She is married to actor Ravi Dubey.
For the past few days, actor-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been dominating headlines after several portals claimed that the duo are expecting their first child. However, Sargun has now reacted strongly to the chatter, slamming the claims as baseless.
She also expressed her frustration over being subjected to pregnancy rumours repeatedly, revealing that people have been assuming she is pregnant for the past two years.
Sargun slams pregnancy rumours
On Saturday, Sargun took to Instagram to share a note shutting down the pregnancy rumours doing the rounds. Over the past few days, social media had been abuzz with speculation that Sargun and Ravi were expecting their first child soon.
In her strongly worded statement, she called out the constant assumptions about her being pregnant over the past two years, urging people to calm down and refrain from spreading such baseless rumours.
“How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about? STOP IT .. KINDLY (folded hand emoji),” Sargun wrote as caption while sharing the note on Instagram.
In her note, Sargun dismissed the buzz, writing, “News apparently knows before us about our ‘pregnancy for the last two years’.”
“According to them, I have been pregnant. That’s one long pregnancy. Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn’t take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it,” she added.
Sargun also posted an Instagram Story to express her anger, writing, “Where are these children going, and how fast am I birthing them? Should that be the question I'm asking, or is it that I've apparently been pregnant for two years... or more? Do they know my doctors? Or does me visiting a salon or a café now account for pregnancy?”
“Ravi and I don't even know about this "pregnancy,", so thank you for being so very aware. Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news. It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it,” she reiterated once again.
This is not the first time when Sargun spoke up about the buzz around her pregnancy. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Sargun had addressed the constant pregnancy rumour, “It’s like that’s the only thing you expect out of a couple. It’s putting down the entire institution of marriage, if that’s the only thing we’re supposed to do. I’m not saying that anybody who is getting pregnant or wants to have a baby is wrong. People have different priorities and goals in life. Some people achieve when they’re 25, some achieve it when they’re 40. Only when you feel that you’re satisfied with what you want to do it life, can you move ahead and give somebody else happiness. It’s not something you can do while you’re still struggling or clawing to be someone. I am on a different journey at the moment.”
About Sargun and Ravi
Sargun and Ravi fell in love while working on TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh. After dating for several years, the couple got married on December 7, 2013. Ravi famously proposed to Sargun on national television during the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.
On the work front, Ravi will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol. He will be seen in the role of Laxman in the highly anticipated epic. Meanwhile, Sargun was most recently seen in the Punjabi film, Saunkan Saunkanay 2, which narrates the story of Nirmal Singh (Ammy Virk), who decides to get married a third time, causing chaos in his life.
