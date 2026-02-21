Sargun Mehta reacts to pregnancy buzz with Ravi Dubey: ‘I've apparently been pregnant for two years’

For the past few days, actor-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been dominating headlines after several portals claimed that the duo are expecting their first child. However, Sargun has now reacted strongly to the chatter, slamming the claims as baseless. After dating for several years, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta got married on December 7, 2013.

She also expressed her frustration over being subjected to pregnancy rumours repeatedly, revealing that people have been assuming she is pregnant for the past two years.

Sargun slams pregnancy rumours On Saturday, Sargun took to Instagram to share a note shutting down the pregnancy rumours doing the rounds. Over the past few days, social media had been abuzz with speculation that Sargun and Ravi were expecting their first child soon.

In her strongly worded statement, she called out the constant assumptions about her being pregnant over the past two years, urging people to calm down and refrain from spreading such baseless rumours.

“How do you know about a pregnancy that me and Ravi are unaware about? STOP IT .. KINDLY (folded hand emoji),” Sargun wrote as caption while sharing the note on Instagram.

In her note, Sargun dismissed the buzz, writing, “News apparently knows before us about our ‘pregnancy for the last two years’.”

“According to them, I have been pregnant. That’s one long pregnancy. Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news. It wouldn’t take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it,” she added.