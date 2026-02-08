Vikrant Massey denies being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, then deletes post within minutes

Buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana intensified after several reports claimed that Vikrant Massey had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the film. However, Vikrant has now firmly shut down the speculation, clarifying that he was never a part of the project to begin with. However, he deleted the clarification posts within minutes. A report by Variety India mentioned that Raghav Juyal has replaced Vikrant Massey in Ramayana.

Vikrant Massey reacts On Sunday, Vikrant took to Instagram to call out the rumours. He also slammed the reports as “irresponsible”. Vikrant reposted an article of one such report to refute the report on his Instagram Stories, along with a note.

The speculation gained momentum after reports suggested that Vikrant had been considered for the role of Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. However, a latest report by Variety India mentioned that Raghav Juyal has been roped in for the role.

Reposting the article in a now-deleted Instagram Story, Vikrant wrote, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from "respectable" media houses is kinda appalling.”

“Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas,” he added. However, it is not clear why he deleted the clarification post.