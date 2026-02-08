Vikrant Massey denies being replaced by Raghav Juyal in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, then deletes post within minutes
Vikrant Massey took to Instagram to call out the rumours that he has been replaced in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. However, he deleted the post within minutes.
Buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-anticipated Ramayana intensified after several reports claimed that Vikrant Massey had been replaced by Raghav Juyal in the film. However, Vikrant has now firmly shut down the speculation, clarifying that he was never a part of the project to begin with. However, he deleted the clarification posts within minutes.
Vikrant Massey reacts
On Sunday, Vikrant took to Instagram to call out the rumours. He also slammed the reports as “irresponsible”. Vikrant reposted an article of one such report to refute the report on his Instagram Stories, along with a note.
The speculation gained momentum after reports suggested that Vikrant had been considered for the role of Meghanad, also known as Indrajit, the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. However, a latest report by Variety India mentioned that Raghav Juyal has been roped in for the role.
Reposting the article in a now-deleted Instagram Story, Vikrant wrote, “OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from "respectable" media houses is kinda appalling.”
“Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas,” he added. However, it is not clear why he deleted the clarification post.
A report by Variety India mentioned “Raghav has joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's most-anticipated Ramayana. He has been brought on board to play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His character will feature in "Ramayana Part 2," which is currently scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.”
“The role was initially supposed to be played by Vikrant Massey, but things apparently didn't work out. Raghav was subsequently approached, and he immediately came on board. He is expected to start filming his portions once he has recovered from his injury,” it claimed further.
About Ramayana
Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is a two-part live-action saga set 5000 years ago and rooted in one of Indian mythology's most enduring epics. The first part is slated to release worldwide during Diwali 2026, with part two following in Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.