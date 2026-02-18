AR Rahman bends the knee to audience who sing his lines back to him at concert. Watch

Music composer AR Rahman recently performed in Chennai on Valentine’s Day as part of The Wonderment Tour. While videos of Dhanush surprising the audience to perform with Rahman were all over social media, one video shows Rahman taking a knee for the audience while performing a song from Raayan. AR Rahman took a break from social media after his Wonderment concert in Chennai. AR Rahman bends knee to audience at Chennai concert A fan who attended Rahman’s concert over the weekend posted one video from it on her Instagram. The caption on the video reads, “ARR went on his knees when the whole stadium sang this line.” The video shows the composer performing the song Adangatha Asuran from Dhanush’s 2024 film Raayan. At one point in his performance, the audience joins him and sings his lines back to him. Rahman can be seen moved by this, continuing his performance while wearing a wide smile. When the audience continued singing with him, he bent the knee to them in reverence, making them scream.

Fans who discovered the video couldn’t help but be moved. One Instagram user commented, “He sang usurae neethane by looking at our side right!!! That's it! I have gone to the moon.” Another wrote, “Even after seeing in reels for 10th time... It just gives goosebumps.” One fan even called him a ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) while numerous others commented with heart emojis. After the concert, Rahman announced a break from social media. Posting a selfie video he took at the concert to his Instagram, he wrote, “Home sweet home..my loving clan..touched. EPI..Ps..before I take a sabbatical for the next 40days from social media ..this is a nice way to sign off #tamilnadu #chennai #wonderment.”