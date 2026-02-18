AR Rahman bends the knee to audience who sing his lines back to him at concert. Watch
A video from AR Rahman's recent concert in Chennai shows him feeling loved after the audience sings lines from his song back to him.
Music composer AR Rahman recently performed in Chennai on Valentine’s Day as part of The Wonderment Tour. While videos of Dhanush surprising the audience to perform with Rahman were all over social media, one video shows Rahman taking a knee for the audience while performing a song from Raayan.
AR Rahman bends knee to audience at Chennai concert
A fan who attended Rahman’s concert over the weekend posted one video from it on her Instagram. The caption on the video reads, “ARR went on his knees when the whole stadium sang this line.” The video shows the composer performing the song Adangatha Asuran from Dhanush’s 2024 film Raayan.
At one point in his performance, the audience joins him and sings his lines back to him. Rahman can be seen moved by this, continuing his performance while wearing a wide smile. When the audience continued singing with him, he bent the knee to them in reverence, making them scream.
Fans who discovered the video couldn’t help but be moved. One Instagram user commented, “He sang usurae neethane by looking at our side right!!! That's it! I have gone to the moon.” Another wrote, “Even after seeing in reels for 10th time... It just gives goosebumps.” One fan even called him a ‘GOAT’ (greatest of all time) while numerous others commented with heart emojis.
After the concert, Rahman announced a break from social media. Posting a selfie video he took at the concert to his Instagram, he wrote, “Home sweet home..my loving clan..touched. EPI..Ps..before I take a sabbatical for the next 40days from social media ..this is a nice way to sign off #tamilnadu #chennai #wonderment.”
Chinmayi Sripaada, his son AR Ameen, Rakshita Suresh, Nisa Shetty, Nitesh Aher, Amrutha Suresh, Nakul Abhyankar, Adithya RK, and Srinivasa had performed with him at the concert in Chennai.
AR Rahman in the news recently
Rahman recently made news after he called Chhaava a ‘divisive’ film in a BBC Asian Network interview and chalked down dwindling work in Bollywood might be due to ‘communalism’.
After the backlash, he reiterated his love for India and music. While some criticised the music composer for his statement, others came to his support. He has since performed at concerts both in India and abroad.
Rahman is now composing music for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Hans Zimmer. He also has films and shows like Lahore 1947, Peddi, and Gandhi lined up.
