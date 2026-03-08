Shah Rukh Khan is impressed by action in Subedaar, praises Anil Kapoor's 'restrained yet effective performance'

On Saturday, Shah Rukh took to X and shared his review of Subedaar. He wrote, “Thoroughly enjoyed #Subedaar. Can always count on @AnilKapoor to give it his all – a restrained yet effective performance. His dedication to the craft is inspiring and the action was so good!!!”

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has recently been receiving praise from critics for his performance in Subedaar. However, the actor’s performance has also impressed several stars from the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to praise Anil’s performance and called his dedication to work “inspiring”.

He further praised and congratulated the entire team, writing, “AdityaRawal, #SaurabhShukla, #MonaSingh, #FaisalMalik, #RadhikaMadan – each character was crafted uniquely and all of u put on such a great performance. Well done #SureshTriveni and the entire team… lots of love.”

Anil reacted to Shah Rukh’s praise and wrote, “Shah Rukh, so happy you saw Subedaar. Your words mean a lot to all of us, especially coming from someone who has given audiences so much love and magic through cinema over the years. Makes this more special for all of us.” If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh and Anil are set to share the screen in the upcoming film King. Though there is no confirmation yet, fans are already excited to see the duo on screen.

Before Shah Rukh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also reviewed Subedaar, revealing that he had fun watching it. However, he added that the film should have been released in theatres instead of on OTT. He described it as his kind of commercial cinema. Anurag also praised Anil’s performance, Saurabh Shukla’s action sequence, and Radhikka Madan’s vulnerability and fierceness.

About Subedaar Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role alongside Radhikka Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh and Faisal Malik.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, the film tells the story of a retired soldier battling local corruption and societal dysfunction while trying to mend a fractured relationship with his daughter, Shyama. The film received mixed reviews, though Anil’s performance was widely praised.

About Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor’s upcoming work Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. According to reports, Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji are also part of the ensemble cast. The action film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

Anil also has Yash Raj Films’ spy action thriller Alpha in the pipeline. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles, with Bobby Deol in a key role. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.