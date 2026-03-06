Bobby Deol and wife Tania's firm buys five Mumbai offices for ₹15.05 cr in the same building as Hrithik Roshan's units

Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol’s firm, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd, has purchased five commercial office units measuring over 3,400 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri for around ₹15.05 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Mumbai real estate market update: Bobby Deol and his wife Tania Deol’s firm, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd, has purchased five commercial office units measuring over 3,400 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri for around ₹15.05 crore. (HT Files)

The units are located in the same building where Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) collectively own 10 office units.

According to the documents, the commercial office units have been purchased on the second floor of Yura Business Park - Phase 2, on the Link Road in Andheri West, Mumbai. The 10 office units purchased by the Roshan family are on the third and fourth floors of the same building.

Also Read: Roshan family on a property buying spree? Hrithik Roshan’s two firms buy 10 office units in Mumbai for ₹28 crore

Documents show that the seller to Bobby Deol and his wife, Tania Deol, is of the Pecan and Transcon's Yura Business Park Private Limited, the developer. According to the documents, the transaction was registered on February 27, 2026, with a stamp duty exceeding ₹90 lakh and a registration fee of approximately ₹1.50 lakh.

The building is currently under construction, with possession scheduled for December 2027. The office units were purchased along with five car parking spaces, the documents showed.

An email query sent to Tania Deol's firms, Greenstone Investments Pvt Ltd and Yura Business Parks Pvt Ltd, did not receive a response. The story will be updated if a response is received. Bobby Deol could not be reached for comment.

The Roshan family purchased commercial units in the same building The Roshan family, including Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan’s HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan’s Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, had together purchased 10 office units in the same building for ₹28 crore in November 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Starlink real estate deal in Mumbai has a Hrithik Roshan connection

According to the documents, all 10 transactions were registered on November 27, 2025. The documents show that five units were purchased by HRX LLP, in which Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are designated partners, and five units were purchased by Filmkunj Bombay Pvt Ltd, in which Hrithik Roshan and his mother, Pramila Roshan, are directors.

Also Read: Preity Zinta sells Mumbai's Bandra apartment for ₹18.5 crore after redevelopment, second sale in four months

The 10 offices total 6,968 sq ft of RERA carpet area, with each unit ranging from 769 sq ft to 852 sq ft, as per the documents.