Nayanthara purchases a luxury duplex apartment in Poes Garden, Chennai, for ₹31.5 crore

South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vigneshwar Sivakolundu purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for ₹31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Chennai real estate: South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vigneshwar Sivakolundu purchased a duplex apartment in the city’s upscale Poes Garden locality for ₹31.5 crore

The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the ‘Legacy’ project in Poes Garden, in Chennai’s Teynampet area.

The neighbourhood is known for housing the residences of veteran actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Nayanthara's property has a super built-up area of 14,369 sq ft, while the undivided share of land measures 5,308 sq ft. Based on the transaction value, the deal translates to a price of around ₹21,946 per sq ft, the documents showed.

The sale deed was registered on December 15, 2025, with Landmark Metro Projects Private Limited listed as the seller.

According to the documents, the couple owns the property, with Nayanthara holding a 90% share and Vigneshwar Sivakolundu holding the remaining 10%.

The apartment also comes with eight reserved covered parking slots in the stilt area, the documents showed.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

Nayanthara reportedly owns multiple properties across cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai and Kerala, according to Magicbricks.com. Her ancestral home in Kerala is said to be among the most luxurious properties in the state. She also owns two houses in Hyderabad’s upscale Banjara Hills neighbourhood, each reportedly valued at around ₹15 crore, GQ reported.

In 2024, movie star Dhanush was in the news over his recent purchase of a ₹150 crore bungalow in Chennai’s Poes Garden.

According to a Knight Frank India report, Chennai’s residential prices continued their steady upward trajectory in 2025, with average values rising 7% YoY to ₹5,135 per sq ft. This appreciation has been driven by sustained employment-led housing demand from the IT and GCC ecosystem, improving rental fundamentals, and infrastructure-led connectivity gains, particularly across metro-linked corridors.



The price growth remains broad-based yet measured, underscoring Chennai’s position as one of India’s most stable residential markets where capital value appreciation is firmly anchored in end-user demand rather than speculative excess, the report said.