Sydney Sweeney defends her racy sports ad after it sparks backlash from female athletes, internet calls it ‘stupid’
Sydney Sweeney appeared almost naked in a new advertisement, that has enraged female athletes on social media.
Actor Sydney Sweeney is facing backlash for an advertisement all over again. After the American Eagle ad controversy, the actor has now starred in an advertisement for sports trading app Novig, appearing almost naked. It was met with criticism, with many athletes and commentators calling it out for accused of sexualising women’s sports. The actor has now responded to the backlash.
Sydney defends ad
The ad features the Euphoria star appearing to be nude with various sports equipment. She posed naked while using items like footballs, basketballs, hockey pads, and tennis racquets to cover herself.
Amid widespread criticism for the ad, Sydney defended it on her Instagram stories. On Monday, the actor shared a nude image of herself from the ad alongside several ESPN photoshoots of famous athletes over the years posing without clothes. It included pictures of Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Caroline Wozniacki, Myles Garrett, Rob Gronkowski, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jason Kelce.
Internet lashes out at actor
The actor's response raised eyebrows too. A Reddit user posted Sydney's defence on the platform and several users lashed out on the actor. “They are professional athletes. They are not promoting gambling like Sydney,” wrote one. “She is tone deaf to criticism. It is not that you are naked too- it is WHY,” pointed out another. A comment read, “One can absolutely see the difference in the intent behind the professional athletes showing their bodies and the ad campaign SS did… one looks like art and the other looks cheap. People only need an ounce of media literacy to understand the difference.”
“These athletes are actually showcasing the sport through their physical fitness. It's sexy yeah but it's also a celebration of what they do. Sydney's ad is a cosplay that promotes her own brand of objectification along with gambling, and honestly makes a mockery of the field with how she just says ‘sports’ over and over like we are all a bunch of braindead boys who love football and boobs,” said a second user. “What is this comparison? She is not an athlete. Their media compaigns were a direct protest against those comments and gender roles/stereotypes. SS has no concept of whatever subversion is,” said another.
On the work front, Sydney was last seen in Season 3 of Euphoria. The HBO show starring Zendaya and Jacob Elordi marked the return of her character Cassie. The show opened to mixed review and is available to watch on JioHotstar. She was also seen in the sports drama Christy and the thriller, The Housemaid.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More