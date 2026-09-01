Fans think it's the cutest as Suriya attends his little fan's birthday, showers her with love. Watch
Stunt master Mahesh Mathew posted a video from his daughter's birthday which was attended by Suriya. Take a look.
Tamil actor Suriya won hearts online after a video of him attending a little fan’s birthday party surfaced online. Stunt master Mahesh Mathew posted a video from his daughter’s birthday, which was attended by Suriya. Fans thought it was the cutest thing ever to see the actor shower her with love.
Suriya attends little fan’s birthday party
Mahesh, who worked on films such as Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (2025) and Maaveeran (2023), posted a video from his daughter’s birthday party on Instagram. He wrote, “A little angel got to meet her favorite person today, on her birthday. thank you, Surya Anna for your valuable time for this little fan and waited for us; you have made her birthday an unforgettable day and brought her so much happiness. Thank you very much Anna, why children are so crazy about you—it is because of the genuine affection you show them, and that is why they like you so much Anna, thank you gurunadha #SRK.”
The video shows a little girl looking thrilled as she approaches Suriya for a hug. The actor is then seen calling her to cut her birthday cake, asking another little girl to join them. His little fan can be seen beaming with joy as he cheers and feeds her cake. He even plants a kiss on her head and later carries her as they pose for pictures. The text on the video reads: “A little angel got to meet her favorite person today, on her birthday. thank you, Surya Anna. You made her day unforgettable, we love you.” The girl can be seen grinning widely as she poses for pictures with her favourite actor.
Fans think it’s the cutest thing
Fans couldn’t get enough of the way Suriya celebrated his little fan’s birthday. “Wishing her all goodness and great health,” read one comment under the video. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Cutest Princess in the World,” read another. “Every anbana fans dreams come true moments. God bless you,” wrote one fan. A comment read: “What man he's my fav suryaaaaaaa forever,” while another called him “Gem of a person.” One wrote, “Cannot get over this cuteness.”
Suriya’s recent work
Suriya tasted back-to-back hits with RJ Balaji’s Karuppu and Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons this year. Both feature on the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of the year, only beaten by Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. This comes after he had a dry spell with films such as Kanguva and Retro. Suriya now has films with Jithu Madhavan and TJ Gnanavel lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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