Krystle D'Souza felt betrayed by Kullu and Shahneel Gill in The Traitors Season 2: ‘No one stood by my side'

In a new promo shared by Prime Video, Krystle said, “I feel very betrayed by my own co-traitors, kyuki kisine mera sath nai diya hai, na Kullu ne, na Shahneel ne (No one stood by my side), and it’s really heartbreaking. My least favourite co-traitor - Kullu, woh traitors ke saath hi traitor-traitor khelta hai, hamare pacts bane hai, hamare promises the, usne kuch nai nibhaya (He played against the traitor and did not keep the pacts and promises). He was ready to throw me under the bus and yes Kullu, jo actors hain woh acting kar rahe hai kyuki unko traitors banaya hai (the actors are acting because they have been made a traitor)!”

Krystle D'Souza has managed to make it this far on The Traitors Season 2 without giving away too much about her game. As a Traitor, she has kept her moves measured and stayed away from unnecessary attention. Even though she came close to getting evicted, Krystle managed to save herself from the circle of shaq as one of the traitors. However, she has now shared how she felt betrayed by the other traitors who spared no choice to throw her under the bus. (Also read: Krystle D'Souza slams trolls commenting on her appearance on The Traitors S2: ‘You have nothing else to talk about’ )

She went on to speak about her co-traitor Shahneel’s fumble during her elimination. “Toh yeh question detective ma’am ne pucha tha, subha subha jo letter aata hai usme kya likha hai? Ab maine woh letter, thank god-thank god by heart karke rakha hua tha. Jab Shahneel ko bhi ye question pucha, maine jaan ke pehle answer diya. Main chahati thi ki woh copy kare, lekin woh kar nahi payi, woh congratulations pick up kar paayi, player pick up kar paayi aur kehar pick kar paayi, and Shahneel nahi bol paayi (Tanya had asked this question about the letter. Thank god I had learnt this letter and said it first so that Shahneel can copy that but she couldn't say after a few words),” she added.

Krystle's game took a major turn after fellow Traitor Shahneel Gill was caught and eliminated by the Innocents. As the only Traitor left, Krystle then got the opportunity to recruit someone new. She picked Rida Tharana, who had until then been vocal about finding out who the Traitors were. By bringing her into the fold, Krystle turned a possible threat into an ally.