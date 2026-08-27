Krystle D'Souza slams trolls commenting on her appearance on The Traitors S2: ‘You have nothing else to talk about’
Krystle D'Souza is playing as one of the traitors on the show hosted by Karan Johar. It is available to stream on Amazon Stream Video.
Krystle D'Souza has emerged as one of the strongest players on The Traitors Season 2. Even though she came close to getting evicted, Krystle managed to save herself from the circle of shaq as one of the traitors. The actor has now slammed trolls who refused to look at her game on the Karan Johar-hosted show and instead, commented on her looks and appearance.
Krystle on The Traitors S2
Krystle commented on a reel where a user asked why the actor's expressions were always frozen. ‘Respectfully, what is wrong with her face?’ asked the user. Several others also chimed in the comments. However, there were a few others who defended Krystle and said people should stop shaming women for their appearance and consider better things to talk about.
“You had so much to talk about after this show and somehow you reduced the entire conversation to a woman’s looks? Are you not going to talk about KRYSTLE’s game, her strategy, everything she actually did on the show? What really gets me is the comment section being filled with women tearing down another woman over her face. How has calling someone “plastic” or saying she’s had Botox, fillers or surgery become such a normal way to insult a woman?” read a comment.
Krystle slams trolls
Deep Dive
"I must be so good at what I do that you have nothing else other than my appearance to talk bad about !! You can do a better ‘hate PR job’. Level up," Krystle wrote in the comments.
About The Traitors Season 2
The Traitors Season 2 is the latest edition of the reality show, hosted by Karan Johar. The season brings together a group of celebrities and public figures who compete in a game of deception, strategy and trust. The list of contestants include Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir, Harman Singha, Parul Gulati, Ansh Chopra, Shahneel Gill and Dalip Tahil.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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