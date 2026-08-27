Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional in The Traitors Season 2 for being doubted, facing eviction: ‘Felt like deja vu’

The rest of the contestants were shocked and touched by her speech. Krystle and Rida Tharana are the two traitors in the show. Rida was recruited by Krystle after Shahneel Gill was caught in the previous circle of shaq.

When host Karan Johar told her that it is time to reveal her identity, Rhea said, “This felt like deja vu. Roses are red, violets are blue. I am in my Chapter two. How dare you? I am an innocent. Always have been. Always will be.”

Rhea said, “I had a great time with all of you. You all became my family away from family. But I really love all of you. I am sorry if I pointed fingers at the circle of shaq, to Krystle (D'Souza), Sahil (Salathia), Mallika (Sherawat), but it is just a game and I hope we can still be friends outside the game.”

Rhea Chakraborty was very close to reaching the finale of The Traitors Season 2 but was evicted in the eighth episode of the show. The actor and entrepreneur played the show as an innocent but she failed to convince others on the circle of shaq after many doubted on her. Rhea wondered how could everyone even imagine she could be one of the traitors in her last speech.

Rhea's journey on the show Rhea said ‘deja vu’ in her speech because of a personal reason. The actor’s life was upended in 2020 after the death of her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in his death case, while clearing Rhea of any charges, a few months ago. Both Rhea and her brother, Showik Chakraborty, were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case related to Sushant.

In the fifth episode of the show, Rhea opened up about why she is not the traitor after Shweta Tiwari asked her to state the reason. Rhea replied, “I don't want to be the traitor. The reason is that the world already sees me as a traitor. Do you understand? It is coming from my personal life journey. So I don't want to come on a show and willingly murder here. This will be very bad for me. People will make dirty memes out of it.”

She concluded, “I am the most trolled person in the country. You all know what that means? I am not the traitor, all of you are making a big mistake. This is a distraction from the one who is a traitor. One thing about me is that I don't go with the herd and I am not easily influenced. But my personality is such that I can influence people.”

About The Traitors The game of The Traitors revolves around two groups. The Innocents must work together to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they themselves are removed from the competition.

Meanwhile, the Traitors secretly plot against everyone else while trying to protect their own identities. As the missions become tougher and the Circle of Shaq discussions get more intense, friendships begin to crack, suspicion grows stronger, and every decision comes with serious consequences. The new season premiered on Prime Video in India on August 13, and new episodes will be released every Thursday.