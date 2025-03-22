Jonathan Majors talks about alleged audio leak admitting to strangling his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari: ‘I can’t…'

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has spoken out following the leak of an audio clip in which the Creed III actor appears to reference strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Jonathan Majors was arrested in March 2023 on charges of assault and harassment

In an interview with Complex Magazine, Jonathan said: “I was so grateful that I had done my work, and am continuing to do my work,” when asked about his reaction to the leak. “I can’t speak to it, but obviously, because you’re talking about it, there are vibrations, reverberations, same as everything before. But I was happy I’d done my work.” The 35-year-old added, “Yeah I’m living life, you know, I’m living life.”

The leaked recording, published by Rolling Stone earlier this week, appears to contradict Jonathan’ previous claims that he had never physically harmed Jabbari or any other woman. In the audio, he can reportedly be heard admitting to shoving Jabbari against a car and grabbing her by the neck. It also surfaced just days before the long-delayed theatrical release of his film Magazine Dreams, at a time when industry colleagues were showing support for his professional comeback.

For the uninitiated, Jonathan was arrested in March 2023 on charges of assault and harassment against Grace. In April 2024, he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person counselling programme and fined $250. The sentencing also required him to continue counselling, submit reports to the court, and avoid any further arrests for the next year, or he would face a one-year jail sentence.

Since his legal troubles, Jonathan has found love with actor Meagan Good, with the couple confirming they privately married earlier this year. Meagan—who was first linked to the Marvel actor just months after his arrest—remained by his side throughout the trial.

“We didn’t plan to start dating and we didn’t plan to be seen out together. But once we were in a relationship, it was like, ‘Hey, this is what’s happening," she told Hollywood Reporter in a joint interview alongside Jonathan. “People tend to move out of the way out of concern for their careers or their reputations. To me, that’s not real love. If you know someone and if you believe in someone, it’s not conditional,” she added.