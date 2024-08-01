Jonathan Majors ‘heartbroken’ over Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing his Kang as new MCU villain

Jonathan Majors has reacted to him getting replaced by Robert Downey Jr as the chief antagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He told TMZ that he's “heartbroken” and while Dr Doom, the character former Iron Man star is going to portray is “wicked,” he loves his character of Kang. (Also Read: Robert Downey Jr gets a fat paycheck, private jet perks for next Avengers; Russo Brothers to get $80 million too) Jonathan Majors reacts to Robert Downey Jr replacing him as Kang

What Jonathan said

Jonathan was caught walking on the street by TMZ who asked him for his reaction to Robert replacing him as the new MCU villain. “Yeah, heartbroken. Of course. I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though,” he said. When asked if he feels it's fair that Robert gets another chance by Marvel after his 1996 arrest for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded gun, Jonathan responded, “I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love, and being allowed to work (his) art and be creative at that level. I didn’t really get that.”

“Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants then let’s roll. Hell yeah," he added, when asked if he'd like a similar chance to reprise his role of Kang in the MCU. In December 2023, Jonathan was found guilty of one count of misdemeanour third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment by a Manhattan jury. Though he avoided jail time, the actor was sentenced to participate in an intervention program. Following the guilty verdict, Majors was dropped by Marvel Studios from future MCU movies, including the next two instalments of Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr returns to MCU

Robert, who kickstarted the money-spinning behemoth that MCU became with his turn as Iron Man, is returning to the franchise, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently announced at the San Diego Comic-Con last week. However, the actor, who wrapped up the story of Iron Man with a perfect ending in Avengers: Endgame, will not reprise the character but play the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in two upcoming Avengers movies.

The upcoming movies, titled Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also returning to the franchise after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.