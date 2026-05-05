In 43 years, Vijay becomes 2nd actor-politician to achieve electoral success within 2 years of forming political party

In March 1982, a veteran silver screen star announced that he was establishing a political party. He made history in January 1983 by becoming the Chief Minister. He was 59, and his name was Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Even as many stars in the south tried to emulate him, it took 43 years for another to achieve such success in such a short period. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has created history in Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

As of May 2026, 51-year-old Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay has become the second actor-politician to do so with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party sweeping the Tamil Nadu elections after its formation in February 2024.

NTR’s quick rise to becoming the CM NT Rama Rao announced the launch of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on March 29, 1982, in Hyderabad. He stated that this decision was based on a historic need to rid Andhra Pradesh of the ‘corrupt and inept rule’ of the Indian National Congress, which had governed the state since its formation in 1956.

He soon hit the road to inform people about his mission in a 1950s-era modified Chevrolet van. A sunroof to climb up to address the public, along with a public address system and focus lights, were among the modifications. In the elections held on January 5, 1983, NTR’s TDP won 202 out of the 294 seats.

Within months of his party’s announcement, the superstar had become the Chief Minister of a then-united Andhra Pradesh. What followed was three historic terms as the CM till his fourth term ended abruptly. But that’s a story for another day.