Prakash Raj tells Pawan Kalyan to ‘stop lying’ about Opposition blocking Women’s Reservation Bill: ‘Just to please Modi’

“Supporting this landmark reform would have demonstrated a collective commitment to empowering women and deepening democratic values. As an NDA ally, the @JanaSenaParty firmly welcomes and appreciates the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in bringing this significant bill before Parliament. Had it been passed, it would have marked a defining moment of pride and progress for millions of women across the country. We remain confident that, in the days ahead, women will secure their rightful and strengthened place in India’s legislative institutions,” he concluded.

Pawan said, “A historic opportunity to strengthen women’s representation in India’s legislatures has been deliberately blocked by the opposition. The opposition’s stance makes it clear that they lack the intent to support transformative reforms that strengthen Bharat’s democracy and empower women. By refusing to back the Women’s Reservation Bill, they have once again placed political calculations above national progress, delaying a long-overdue step toward inclusive governance and gender justice.”

The Constitution Amendment Bill to tweak Women's Reservation Bill was defeated in Lok Sabha after the government failed to get a special majority in the Parliament on Friday evening. While 298 members voted in favour of the government backing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 230 members from the opposition voted against the proposed law. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan reacted to the same on his X account, but his comments did not sit well with actor Prakash Raj.

What did Prakash Raj say in response? Prakash Raj reshared the post on his X account and wrote, “Please stop lying to citizens just to please Modi. Women's reservation bill was approved in 2023 itself. It can be passed even now . But your gang wanted to pass Delimitation bill which would weaken the representation of South Indian states including Andhra Pradesh. Requesting you not to sell the self respect and the State rights of Andhra People who have made you DCM (folded hands emoticons) I am ready for debate with you to explain. Are you ready?”

Two other bills, meant for delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the Lok Sabha, were not put to vote in the Lower House after the 131st Amendment Bill failed for get two-thirds majority.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Women’s Reservation Act still stands and was notified by the government in the gazette on Thursday night. If the law is to be implemented, the government will still have to bring a delimitation bill, as the 2023 act links the quota to the delimitation exercise. Ruling alliance members hit the streets in protest against the bill’s defeat, terming the Opposition anti-women.

The Opposition rejected this allegation, saying it favoured women’s reservation but opposed the question of delimitation, and questioned the government’s timing and intent. “We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women’s reservation bill, but it is a way to change India’s political structure,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.