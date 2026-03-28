Chiranjeevi donates entire ₹10 lakh NTR Award prize money to charity on Ram Charan’s birthday. Watch

Ram Charan celebrated his birthday yesterday (27 March), and Chiranjeevi marked the occasion by donating the ₹10 lakh prize money. He contributed to the Serve Foundation, where he invited 30 elderly residents, gifted them clothes and hosted a feast for them.

Superstar Chiranjeevi was recently honoured with the NTR Award by the Telangana government, along with a cash prize of ₹10 lakh. However, on the occasion of his son Ram Charan ’s birthday, the actor donated the entire amount to five philanthropic organisations that align with his mission of social welfare.

He also donated to the Devnar Foundation for the Blind, along with the Valmiki Foundation and the Nayasree Foundation, to support their work for the visually impaired and orphaned children. Lastly, Chiranjeevi also helped fund the treatment of a young girl battling cancer by donating to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital.

Chiranjeevi’s birthday wish for Ram Charan Chiranjeevi also took to X to wish Ram Charan on his birthday. Sharing some childhood pictures of his son, he wrote, "Charan Babu… (red heart emoji) From holding my hand as a child to becoming an inspiration to many today… You make me truly proud. The way you balance cinema and personal life, your sense of responsibility towards family, your faith in God, discipline, and values… every time I see it, my love and admiration for you only grow stronger. May God’s blessings and fans’ love always guide you towards greater heights. Happy Birthday dear."

Ram replied, "Thank you, nanna (red heart emoji) Your blessings mean everything to me. Your love and guidance keep me going every day. Truly grateful."

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s recent and upcoming films Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara. Helmed by Vassishta, the socio-fantasy film features him as a larger-than-life character whose lore is being narrated to a little girl. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. It went into production in 2023. When the teaser was released, the film was criticised for its shoddy VFX. However, another glimpse released on the star’s birthday impressed audiences. The film is scheduled to release in theatres this year.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Peddi. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is produced by Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu in key roles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on 30 April.