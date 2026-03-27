Peddi birthday glimpse shows Ram Charan as pehelwan; fans confused about switch from cricket, predict dual roles. Watch
A new glimpse from Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer was released on Friday. But fans are confused by it showing a new sport.
A new glimpse from Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi was released on Ram Charan’s 41st birthday. The new video shows the actor as a pehelwan and taking part in mud wrestling. Given that all the previous promotional material of Peddi showed him as a cricketer, fans were confused about what the film was about. Others also speculated that he plays dual roles. (Also Read: Ram Charan sports bandage above eye in 1st appearance after injury; meets concerned fans. Watch)
Peddi pahalwan glimpse out
The 44-second glimpse of Peddi begins with a voiceover stating that wrestling is nothing like cricket, where you just hit a ball with a bat. “It’s a game where you face death itself,” says the person, adding, “Tell me now, do you want to stay or leave?” The glimpse shows a previously lean Ram, looking bulked up, with his long hair pulled into a manbun. The video shows him not just training but also wrestling like a pro. “Listen, dear. My pride is in my game,” says Ram later in the video.
Internet thinks Ram plays dual roles
Fans were confused, given that all the previous promotional material for Peddi only showed Ram as a rural cricketer, dressed in colourful shirts and trousers, looking fit. “Inni rojulu cricket gurinchi anukunna kadharaa #Peddi (All these days I thought Peddi was about cricket),” wrote an X (formerly Twitter) user after watching the glimpse. “Cricket nunchi Kusthi Kochhava @BuchiBabuSana em plan chesthunav anna inthaki (You came from cricket to wrestling, what are you planning Buchi Babu Sana?)” questioned another.
One X user even made up a script, writing, “So main game kusti annamaata…aakataayi ga cricket aadukune vadu oori kosamo heroine kosamo or for some other reason kusti ki veltaadu…aa reason entha strong unte antha impact untundhi…ledante #Peddi (So, the main game is wrestling. A cricket player decides to wrestle for the heroine or for his village. The impact of that will depend on how strong the reason for that will be).”
Some compared Ram’s previous looks to the glimpse, speculating that he plays dual roles. “Double action emo ani Doubt ga undi. (I have a doubt he plays dual roles) Cricket Charan Styling and body different than #PeddiPehelwan.” speculated one fan, while another wrote, “Father character kusthi. Son character Cricket. Climax son kuda kusthi adatadu emo..(Maybe the son also wrestles in the climax) See his transformation. Son character lo lean and free flowing. Father character lo bulk beast (He’s lean as the son and looks bulky as the father). Hatsoff to his dedication.”
Peddi is Buchi’s second film after the 2021 hit Uppena. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. Peddi will be released in theatres on April 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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