Ram Charan sports bandage above eye in 1st appearance after injury; meets concerned fans ahead of his birthday. Watch

Ram ’s team shared a video with the press of the actor, dressed in his trademark Ayyappa mala (black attire and Rudraksha beads for Lord Ayyappa), with his hair up in a bun. The actor sported a bandage above his eye but looked unbothered by it. As fans cheered for him, he clicked a selfie video with them. The actor’s security could be seen holding back the fans who were trying to get closer to him.

Actor Ram Charan recently sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi. The actor had to undergo minor surgery before returning to the set on Thursday. He even met concerned fans while sporting a bandage above his eye ahead of his birthday. (Also Read: Niharika Konidela looks visibly shaken as reporter informs her of cousin Ram Charan's injury: ‘Is this how you tell?’ )

Fans also posted videos of their meeting with Ram. “Dream completed,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), revealing how a tent was set up on the sets of Peddi for them. The video shows the actor getting out of a car and lifting his lungi as fans waiting in the tent cheer. He can be seen heading inside to greet the numerous fans who lined up to wish him a happy birthday. For the unversed, Ram will turn 41 on March 27.

How did Ram Charan get injured? A source from Ram’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times on Wednesday that he sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence for Peddi and had to get four sutures. He did not take a break despite the injury. The source also confirmed that the actor’s eye wasn’t injured amid rumours of something far more serious.

His cousin, Niharika Konidela, also looked visibly shaken when she was told at a press conference in Tirupati by a reporter that Ram met with an ‘accident’ on the set of Peddi. “Sir, itla shocking ga cheptara sir? Nenu flight nunchi parigettukuntu, I didn’t even…(Sir, is this how you tell me? I ran here from the flight and didn’t even…)” she said in the moment, revealing that she had not checked her phone.

Later in the day, team Peddi confirmed that Ram did sustain an injury, calling it a ‘minor injury to the left eye’ in a press note. Chiranjeevi confirmed on Thursday that the actor had to undergo a procedure for it and thanked his doctor. “Dr Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise. Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you,” he wrote.