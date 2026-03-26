Niharika Konidela looks visibly shaken as reporter informs her of cousin Ram Charan's injury: ‘Is this how you tell?’

Actor Ram Charan suffered an injury on Wednesday while shooting an action sequence for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi. While the actor’s family or the film’s team did not address the news initially, the news had leaked through sources. His cousin, actor-producer Niharika Konidela, was shocked when she first heard the news through a reporter. She even chided him politely for the way the news was broken to her before cutting the conference short. Niharika Konidela froze for a while after a reporter informed her of Ram Charan's injury.

Niharika Konidela shocked to learn of Ram Charan’s injury Niharika was in Tirupati on Wednesday to promote her upcoming horror-comedy Rakasa, starring Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, and Getup Srinu. Towards the end of their interaction with the press, a reporter suddenly asked Niharika about Ram’s injury, terming it as an ‘accident’ on the Peddi set. She looked wide-eyed and shocked as soon as she heard it, saying ‘Huh?’ and looking around to see if anybody knew more.

When somebody sitting by her explained what happened, she gently chided the reporter, saying, “Sir, itla shocking ga cheptara sir? Nenu flight nunchi parigettukuntu, I didn’t even…(Sir, is this how you tell me? I ran here from the flight and didn’t even…)” When the reporter interrupted and asked her if she didn’t know about it despite her looking shaken, she replied, “I didn’t even use my phone, sir,” charting down her reaction to ‘concern’ for her brother.

Despite her shock, Niharika continued to answer one more question, even as she looked to her team for information. She then ended the press conference by saying, “Sir, miru bhayapedtunaru (Sir, you are scaring me). Sorry, I’m not able to do this. I need to take that call.” She immediately asked her team for her phone so she could call her family.