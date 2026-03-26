Niharika Konidela looks visibly shaken as reporter informs her of cousin Ram Charan's injury: ‘Is this how you tell?’
Actor Ram Charan was injured on the set of Peddi on Wednesday and Niharika Konidela found out about it while promoting her upcoming film.
Actor Ram Charan suffered an injury on Wednesday while shooting an action sequence for Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi. While the actor’s family or the film’s team did not address the news initially, the news had leaked through sources. His cousin, actor-producer Niharika Konidela, was shocked when she first heard the news through a reporter. She even chided him politely for the way the news was broken to her before cutting the conference short.
Niharika Konidela shocked to learn of Ram Charan’s injury
Niharika was in Tirupati on Wednesday to promote her upcoming horror-comedy Rakasa, starring Sangeeth Shobhan, Nayan Sarika, and Getup Srinu. Towards the end of their interaction with the press, a reporter suddenly asked Niharika about Ram’s injury, terming it as an ‘accident’ on the Peddi set. She looked wide-eyed and shocked as soon as she heard it, saying ‘Huh?’ and looking around to see if anybody knew more.
When somebody sitting by her explained what happened, she gently chided the reporter, saying, “Sir, itla shocking ga cheptara sir? Nenu flight nunchi parigettukuntu, I didn’t even…(Sir, is this how you tell me? I ran here from the flight and didn’t even…)” When the reporter interrupted and asked her if she didn’t know about it despite her looking shaken, she replied, “I didn’t even use my phone, sir,” charting down her reaction to ‘concern’ for her brother.
Despite her shock, Niharika continued to answer one more question, even as she looked to her team for information. She then ended the press conference by saying, “Sir, miru bhayapedtunaru (Sir, you are scaring me). Sorry, I’m not able to do this. I need to take that call.” She immediately asked her team for her phone so she could call her family.
What happened to Ram Charan
A source from Ram’s team confirmed to Hindustan Times on Wednesday morning that the actor had sustained an injury near his eye while shooting an action sequence for Peddi. He had to get four sutures, and the source clarified that it was not his eye that was injured. Later in the day, Team Peddi also confirmed it in a press note, calling it a ‘minor injury to the left eye’.
His father, actor Chiranjeevi, revealed on Instagram on Thursday that Ram had to undergo eyelid surgery. “Dr. Sudhakar Prasad garu, Your timely and skilful surgery on Charan’s eyelid has truly been a blessing. What was a moment of concern for us was eased entirely by your precision, care, and expertise. Your craftsmanship made all the difference, and we are truly grateful. Thank you,” he wrote, thanking the doctor.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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