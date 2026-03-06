Prakash Raj turns ‘bodyguard’ for Chiranjeevi at Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka’s son’s wedding; fans think it's hilarious
Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj attended Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka's son's wedding in Hyderabad on Thursday and a moment caught everyone's attention.
Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka’s son, Surya Vikramaditya, married Sakshi in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday. The who’s who of politics attended the wedding ceremony, which also saw actors Chiranjeevi and Prakash Raj. A moment between Prakash and Chiranjeevi, however, made fans chuckle, when for former turned into the latter’s ‘bodyguard’.
Prakash Raj turns ‘bodyguard’ for Chiranjeevi
A paparazzo posted a moment between Prakash and Chiranjeevi at the weddingwriting, “Prakash raj safe gaurd megastar #chiranjeevi at wedding in hyd.” The video shows Chiranjeevi’s security moving people aside as he smiles and greets those calling out for him. But Prakash can also be seen walking alongside Chiranjeevi, moving people out of his way as they pass. Numerous people can be seen recording Chiranjeevi’s every move at the wedding.
As soon as the video began circulating with captions like, “Boss ki Bodyguard la Prakash raj (Prakash Raj as Boss’ bodyguard),” and “Annayya #Chiranjeevi ki Bouncer la Unnadu Prakash Raj (Prakash Raj looks like brother Chiranjeevi’s bouncer),” some fans found it hilarious. One Instagram user wrote, “Is he the bodyguard #justasking.” Numerous people commented under the video with laughter emojis, leaving comments like, “BOSS ante prakashraj ki picha prema (Prakash Raj loves Boss so much),” and “That's the boss right there.”
Others on Instagram and X called out those calling Prakash ‘bodyguard’ and reasoning, “This is not Correct..Prakash Raj is a Bigg Fan boy of Chiranjeevi..He is showing Respect, thats it.” One X (formerly Twitter) user even wrote, “Idealogy differences unna.. Chiranjeevi ante picha respect nd affection Prakash Raj ki. (Prakash Raj respects Chiranjeevi a lot despite their ideological differences).” Some even lauded Prakash’s ‘zero ego’ in the moment.
Prakash has acted with Chiranjeevi in several blockbusters, and their association goes back years. They have worked together in films such as Sneham Kosam (1999), Indra (2002), Andarivaadu (2005), Stalin (2006), and more. They most recently starred together in Waltair Veerayya (2023).
Chiranjeevi, Prakash Raj’s recent work
Chiranjeevi was last seen in the Sankranthi film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu this year. He will soon star in Vassishta’s Vishwambhara and yet-to-be-titled films by Bobby and Srikanth Odela. Prakash starred in Seetha Payanam this year and will soon be seen in Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, G2, and Dacoit. He is rumoured to have been removed from Prabhas’ Spirit, and it is speculated that he will star in Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi.
