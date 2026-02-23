‘Why complicate?’: Prakash Raj fires back indirectly after Kerala Story 2 director calls him ‘intellectually bankrupt’
After Prakash Raj shared pictures of pork and beef dishes, The Kerala Story 2 director Kamakhya Narayan Singh criticised him.
The controversy regarding the upcoming The Kerala Story 2 refuses to die down. It began after the trailer showed one of the protagonists being forcefully fed beef by a Muslim family. Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh made a sharp attack on actor Prakash Raj over his recent remarks on the film and called him ‘intellectually bankrupt’. Prakash has now indirectly made an additional remark on the film, stating the different categories of food preferences that people like.
What Prakash said
In a post on his X account on Monday, Prakash shared a note which was a list of food preferences based on vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The list named vegans, vegetarians, eggetarians, non-vegetarians (who don't eat pork), non-vegetarians (who don't eat beef), non-vegetarians (who eat all meat), non-vegetarians (who eat only fish). Let's all continue to live as a society together in harmony."
“Why Complicate when it is so Simple (red hearts emoticons),” read the caption.
In his previous post, Prakash had shared pictures of pork, beef and fish dishes and wrote, “The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone.”
More details
Meanwhile, in a conversation with ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said he was disappointed by the actor's stance. "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being. "I don't know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he 'consumes.' But tell me- is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji's conscience. This can never be acceptable. The civilised society of India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."
Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It tells the story of girls trapped in forced conversion rackets. The makers say the film is based on true stories from the Indian legal system.
The film is set to release in theatres on February 27.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.