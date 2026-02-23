‘Why complicate?’: Prakash Raj fires back indirectly after Kerala Story 2 director calls him ‘intellectually bankrupt’

In a post on his X account on Monday, Prakash shared a note which was a list of food preferences based on vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The list named vegans, vegetarians, eggetarians, non-vegetarians (who don't eat pork), non-vegetarians (who don't eat beef), non-vegetarians (who eat all meat), non-vegetarians (who eat only fish). Let's all continue to live as a society together in harmony."

The controversy regarding the upcoming The Kerala Story 2 refuses to die down. It began after the trailer showed one of the protagonists being forcefully fed beef by a Muslim family. Director Kamakhya Narayan Singh made a sharp attack on actor Prakash Raj over his recent remarks on the film and called him ‘intellectually bankrupt’. Prakash has now indirectly made an additional remark on the film, stating the different categories of food preferences that people like.

In his previous post, Prakash had shared pictures of pork, beef and fish dishes and wrote, “The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone.”

More details Meanwhile, in a conversation with ANI, Kamakhya Narayan Singh said he was disappointed by the actor's stance. "I used to think that Prakash Raj ji was a very high-calibre actor, but now I feel that he is equally low as a human being. "I don't know what he himself eats, nor do I care, because his statements reflect what he 'consumes.' But tell me- is it true that our daughters are being forcefully fed beef and converted? And if that is true, then I question Prakash Raj ji's conscience. This can never be acceptable. The civilised society of India will never accept forcing someone to eat beef in order to convert their religion. He has become intellectually bankrupt."

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story 2 secured a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It tells the story of girls trapped in forced conversion rackets. The makers say the film is based on true stories from the Indian legal system.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 27.