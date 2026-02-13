Chiranjeevi introduces newborn grandkids Shiva Ram, Anveera Devi on social media, Ram Charan holds daughter close
Megastar Chiranjeevi gave fans of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela a delightful treat on Friday by sharing the first-ever picture of the newborn twins from their naming ceremony. Alongside the adorable snapshot, Chiranjeevi revealed the thoughtful significance behind their names: Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela.
On Friday, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share the first glimpse of the newborns and revealed their names, introducing Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela to the world. The veteran actor also sought everyone’s blessings as the little ones begin their journey of life.
The actor also shared a photo from the naming ceremony, marking the first public glimpse of the twins.
“With boundless joy and divine grace… We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings… 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 & 𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂,” he wrote.
The picture captured the second-time parents posing with their newborns, along with their elder daughter Klin Kaara Konidela seated on her father’s lap. The moment also saw both sets of grandparents join the celebrations, with Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela holding the babies, while Upasana’s parents, Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, were seen cheering on the family.
Opening up about the thought behind the name, Chiranjeevi continued, “Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. ‘Shiva’ is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. ‘Ram’ from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”
“Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude,” he wrote while wrapping up the note.
In an interview with Variety India, Ram and Upasana also spoke about becoming parents for the second time, and the meaning behind the names.
Ram said, “Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us. Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals – Lord Shiva and Lord Rama – strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it. Our daughter’s name, Anveera Devi, represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength. ‘Veera’ signifies bravery, and ‘An’ expands it to something limitless. The ‘Devi’ is intentional – a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage."
Talking about motherhood, Upasana shared, “The first time, everything is new – beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love – that’s really all the little ones need right now. Managing twins is magical. I’m only a week into it, so I don’t want to speak too soon – but there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfillment watching all three of my children together… Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara.”
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela blessed with twins
Actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, welcomed their twins – a baby boy and a girl – on January 31, and shared the joyous news through a joint statement expressing their happiness. It has now been reported that ahead of the birth, the couple consulted an astrologer to determine an auspicious delivery time and even arranged for special prayers at a temple before the twins’ arrival.
Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Konidela, vice-chairperson of Apollo Charity, in June 2012 after getting engaged in December 2011. The two had known each other for years and were close friends before their relationship blossomed into marriage. In June 2023, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara.
