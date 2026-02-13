Chiranjeevi introduces newborn grandkids Shiva Ram, Anveera Devi on social media, Ram Charan holds daughter close

Megastar Chiranjeevi gave fans of Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela a delightful treat on Friday by sharing the first-ever picture of the newborn twins from their naming ceremony. Alongside the adorable snapshot, Chiranjeevi revealed the thoughtful significance behind their names: Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi Konidela. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl, on January 31.

Chiranjeevi introduces grand kids On Friday, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share the first glimpse of the newborns and revealed their names, introducing Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela to the world. The veteran actor also sought everyone’s blessings as the little ones begin their journey of life.

The actor also shared a photo from the naming ceremony, marking the first public glimpse of the twins.

“With boundless joy and divine grace… We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings… 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 & 𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂,” he wrote.

The picture captured the second-time parents posing with their newborns, along with their elder daughter Klin Kaara Konidela seated on her father’s lap. The moment also saw both sets of grandparents join the celebrations, with Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela holding the babies, while Upasana’s parents, Shobana Kamineni and Anil Kamineni, were seen cheering on the family.

Opening up about the thought behind the name, Chiranjeevi continued, “Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. ‘Shiva’ is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. ‘Ram’ from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”

“Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude,” he wrote while wrapping up the note.