Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela share an inside glimpse of the joy of having twins, watch Chiranjeevi's priceless reaction

After the delivery, Chiranjeevi announced, “From far away and from a long time a lot of people have wished for something auspicious like this to happen. By the blessings of God, a baby girl and a baby boy have been born.” Pink and blue balloons were released in the sky, as hundreds of fans of Ram Charan were seen dancing and enjoying outside the hospital premises.

Upasana chose Apollo, and even the same delivery room in the hospital where her first baby, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, was born a few years ago. It was revealed that two teams were present to take care of the process. Ram and Upasana were seen entering the hospital premises together.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins on January 31. Chiranjeevi confirmed the news on social media that Ram and Upasana are now parents to twins- a boy and a girl. Now, an inside look from the special day of the birth of the babies has been shared by Upasana on her X account. It had Ram Charan and Upasana entering the hospital premises, while granddad Chiranjeevi patiently waited and then shared the good news. (Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana and twins quietly discharged from hospital with tight security after mobbing incident. Watch )

Upasana wrote in the caption of the post, “Every time I watch this, my heart feels full. I’m deeply grateful for the love, strength, and positivity that surrounds us. With folded hands, THANK YOU My family is truly blessed. Tejesvi Garu & the entire @HospitalsApollo team — your care & commitment meant everything to us. To RC’s fans and well-wishers, I know your love comes from a place of goodness. I trust you will always protect our children & respect their safety. To everyone across the world who prayed for us — your blessings will be cherished forever.”

Ram married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012, following an engagement ceremony in December 2011. The couple had known each other for years and were friends before dating and getting married. Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, while Ram is Chiranjeevi’s son. In June 2023, the couple had their first baby, a daughter named Klin Kaara.

Ram last starred in Shankar’s Sankranthi dud Game Changer, which collected less than ₹200 crore worldwide. He will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, which will hit screens on April 30.