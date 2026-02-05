Ram Charan's wife Upasana and twins quietly discharged from hospital with tight security after mobbing incident. Watch

A video shot by a paparazzo on Thursday from the hospital shows barricades set up and security personnel ensuring no one hinders Upasana and the twins’ discharge. The video shows the personnel coordinating to ensure a smooth exit as Ram, Upasana, and their newborn babies leave in their vehicle. The vehicle's tinted glass also ensured that no one could get a glimpse of them.

In 2023, when Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela had their first child, their daughter Klin Kaara, the mother and daughter were discharged from the family-owned Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad amid much fanfare. Compared to that, when Upasana and her newborn twins, a boy and a girl, were discharged on Thursday, it was done amid tight security, following the mobbing of Ram and Kaaraearlier this month.

This is in sharp contrast to how Upasana and Kaara were discharged in 2023. The new parents greeted the media and fans waiting outside the hospital, à la how British royals do it. The couple even indulged the media for some pictures before leaving the hospital.

The reason for the tight security now is that after news broke of the twins’ birth on January 31, numerous fans crowded outside the hospital on February 1. Ram and his daughter Kaara were even mobbed by fans when they visited Upasana and the twins. Fans were also criticised for bursting crackers and making noise outside a hospital, potentially disturbing other patients. Nonetheless, fans who visited the hospital left with gift hampers that they showed off on social media.