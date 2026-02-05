Ram Charan's wife Upasana and twins quietly discharged from hospital with tight security after mobbing incident. Watch
Compared to how Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela greeted fans outside the hospital after Klin Kaara's birth, the twins' discharge was a subdued one.
In 2023, when Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela had their first child, their daughter Klin Kaara, the mother and daughter were discharged from the family-owned Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad amid much fanfare. Compared to that, when Upasana and her newborn twins, a boy and a girl, were discharged on Thursday, it was done amid tight security, following the mobbing of Ram and Kaaraearlier this month.
Upasana Konidela, twins quietly discharged from hospital amid tight security
A video shot by a paparazzo on Thursday from the hospital shows barricades set up and security personnel ensuring no one hinders Upasana and the twins’ discharge. The video shows the personnel coordinating to ensure a smooth exit as Ram, Upasana, and their newborn babies leave in their vehicle. The vehicle's tinted glass also ensured that no one could get a glimpse of them.
This is in sharp contrast to how Upasana and Kaara were discharged in 2023. The new parents greeted the media and fans waiting outside the hospital, à la how British royals do it. The couple even indulged the media for some pictures before leaving the hospital.
The reason for the tight security now is that after news broke of the twins’ birth on January 31, numerous fans crowded outside the hospital on February 1. Ram and his daughter Kaara were even mobbed by fans when they visited Upasana and the twins. Fans were also criticised for bursting crackers and making noise outside a hospital, potentially disturbing other patients. Nonetheless, fans who visited the hospital left with gift hampers that they showed off on social media.
Ram Charan’s upcoming work
Ram last starred in Shankar’s Sankranthi dud Game Changer, which collected less than ₹200 crore worldwide. The film was highly anticipated, given that it was the actor’s first after SS Rajamouli’s 2022 hit RRR, barring his appearance in Koratala Siva’s Acharya with Chiranjeevi, which was also not well-received. Ram will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, which will hit screens on April 30.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.