Ram Charan, 2-year-old daughter mobbed at hospital while visiting newborn twins; angry fans call it 'worst behaviour'
On Sunday, Ram Charan was spotted arriving at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital with his daughter, Klin Kaara, to visit his wife Upasana Konidela and his twins.
Actor Ram Charan was mobbed by fans outside a hospital in Hyderabad when he arrived with his daughter, Klin Kaara, to visit his newborn twins. A video of the incident has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage online. Many social media users have voiced concern over the safety of celebrities and their children, calling out fans for crossing boundaries and invading personal space.
Ram Charan gets mobbed
On Sunday, Ram was spotted arriving at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital with his daughter, Klin Kaara, to visit his wife Upasana Konidela and his newborn twins. However, the actor was mobbed by fans outside the hospital, with several videos of the incident surfacing on social media shortly after.
In the videos, Ram is seen carrying his two-year-old daughter and trying to make his way into the hospital. The situation escalated after he stepped out of the vehicle, with fans jostling to get close to the actor.
Despite being accompanied by security personnel, the actor was seen getting pushed by the crowd. He appeared visibly uncomfortable and upset as he struggled to shield his daughter from the chaos. Ram was seen pushing away some of his fans, and asking them to clear his way.
His daughter was also seen hiding her face. The father-daughter duo managed to escape the chaos with the help of his security team. The video has left social media users shaken, with many calling the scenes “unacceptable” and “dangerous.”
“Ram Charan was mobbed by fans at Apollo, leaving him no space even while holding his child. Moments like these need basic civic sense and restraint,” one shared, with another writing, “He is going to meet his wife and new born kids give some privacy don’t cause too much disturbance guys.”
“Seeing fans mob @AlwaysRamCharan at the hospital while he's carrying his little girl is worrying. Excitement is great but touching her and pushing could hurt the child. Let's celebrate responsibly,” one mentioned, with another commenting, “No civic sense. You’re happy, yes. But this isn’t a way to behave at a hospital. So much inconvenience not only for others but also Ram Charan himself. And he’s carrying a child too. Madness!”
"What is this worst behaviour, man? They gathered everyone together and in the end created a problem for Charan," slammed one social media user. One wrote, “Poor Klin Kaara, what if something happens to her?"
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
On Saturday, Ram and Upasana welcomed twins - a boy and a girl. The couple are now parents to three kids. On Sunday, the new parents shared their happiness and joy over the new chapter of their life through a joint statement
Ram said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment." Adding to this, Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.” Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2013. In 2023, they welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.
