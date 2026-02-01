Ram Charan, 2-year-old daughter mobbed at hospital while visiting newborn twins; angry fans call it 'worst behaviour'

Actor Ram Charan was mobbed by fans outside a hospital in Hyderabad when he arrived with his daughter, Klin Kaara, to visit his newborn twins. A video of the incident has since gone viral, triggering widespread outrage online. Many social media users have voiced concern over the safety of celebrities and their children, calling out fans for crossing boundaries and invading personal space. In the videos, Ram Charan is seen carrying his two-year-old daughter and trying to make his way into the hospital.

Ram Charan gets mobbed On Sunday, Ram was spotted arriving at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital with his daughter, Klin Kaara, to visit his wife Upasana Konidela and his newborn twins. However, the actor was mobbed by fans outside the hospital, with several videos of the incident surfacing on social media shortly after.

In the videos, Ram is seen carrying his two-year-old daughter and trying to make his way into the hospital. The situation escalated after he stepped out of the vehicle, with fans jostling to get close to the actor.

Despite being accompanied by security personnel, the actor was seen getting pushed by the crowd. He appeared visibly uncomfortable and upset as he struggled to shield his daughter from the chaos. Ram was seen pushing away some of his fans, and asking them to clear his way.

His daughter was also seen hiding her face. The father-daughter duo managed to escape the chaos with the help of his security team. The video has left social media users shaken, with many calling the scenes “unacceptable” and “dangerous.”