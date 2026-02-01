Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela become parents to twins, a boy and a girl

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, are now parents of three children. It’s official because the couple welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and well wishers. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are parents to three children now.

Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan welcome twins Chiranjeevi confirmed the news on social media that Ram and Upasana are now parents to twins. The couple welcomed the latest additions to the family on Saturday. He wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents.We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela’s marriage and first baby Tollywood star Ram married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012, following an engagement ceremony in December 2011. The couple had known each other for years and were friends before dating and getting married. Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, while Ram is Chiranjeevi’s son.

In June 2023, the couple had their first baby, a daughter named Klin Kaara. During Diwali 2025, Upasana posted a video of her Seemantham (baby shower) on social media, hinting that she and her husband are expecting twins. “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” she wrote, sharing the news. The family also confirmed the news on social media, sharing their excitement about the new additions.