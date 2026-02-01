Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela become parents to twins, a boy and a girl
Businesswoman Upasana Konidela and actor Ram Charan welcomed twins in 2026. The couple have a daughter, Klin Kaara, who was born in 2023.
Actor Ram Charan and his wife, businesswoman Upasana Konidela, are now parents of three children. It’s official because the couple welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from fans and well wishers.
Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan welcome twins
Chiranjeevi confirmed the news on social media that Ram and Upasana are now parents to twins. The couple welcomed the latest additions to the family on Saturday. He wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents.We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha.”
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela’s marriage and first baby
Tollywood star Ram married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012, following an engagement ceremony in December 2011. The couple had known each other for years and were friends before dating and getting married. Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, while Ram is Chiranjeevi’s son.
In June 2023, the couple had their first baby, a daughter named Klin Kaara. During Diwali 2025, Upasana posted a video of her Seemantham (baby shower) on social media, hinting that she and her husband are expecting twins. “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” she wrote, sharing the news. The family also confirmed the news on social media, sharing their excitement about the new additions.
Recent work
After the 2022 films RRR and Acharya, Ram played a cameo in Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In 2025, he played dual roles in Game Changer, but the film was panned by critics and underperformed at the box office. He is now shooting for the sports drama Peddi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. He is also producing Nikhil Siddhartha’s period film, The India House.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
A movie buff first and an entertainment reporter next, Neeshita Nyayapati has a decade of experience in print and digital media. Come Friday, you'll find her at the movies reviewing the latest rom-com or masala actioner. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu cinema, with a dash of Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi thrown in.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.