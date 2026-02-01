'Blessed to be mother of three': Upasana, Ram Charan open up on birth of twins, hope to raise kids aware of privilege

Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - late on Saturday night. The couple are now parents to three kids. In a statement issued to the press on Sunday morning, the new parents talked about their newborns, thanked fans and well-wishers, and opened up on how they want to raise them. Ram Charan and Upasana, welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in 2023.

Ram Charan and Upasana issue statement on birth of twins An excited Ram Charan addressed the birth of the twins and said, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”