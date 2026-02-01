'Blessed to be mother of three': Upasana, Ram Charan open up on birth of twins, hope to raise kids aware of privilege
Ram Charan and Upasana became parents for the second time on Saturday, welcoming twins - a boy and a girl.
Actor Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcomed twins - a boy and a girl - late on Saturday night. The couple are now parents to three kids. In a statement issued to the press on Sunday morning, the new parents talked about their newborns, thanked fans and well-wishers, and opened up on how they want to raise them.
Ram Charan and Upasana issue statement on birth of twins
An excited Ram Charan addressed the birth of the twins and said, "Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."
Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back.”
Ram Charan and Upasana become parents again
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram’s father, shared the news on social media on Saturday night. “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents,” he wrote on Twitter. The family has not revealed the children's name as of yet.
Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2013. In 2023, they welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana later opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs in her 30s, enabling her second pregnancy.
