Ram Charan's fans show off silver and sweet gift hampers they received after his twins' births. Watch

Actor Ram Charan and businesswoman Upasana Konidela welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on January 31. Chiranjeevi was a proud grandfather as he confirmed the news on social media late that night. On February 1, a sea of fans crowded outside Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad to congratulate the couple. They showed off the gift hampers they received on social media. Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan were blessed with twins in January and his fans received gift hampers. Fans show off gift hampers after visiting Ram Charan After their visit to the hospital, it looks like fans received gift hampers to celebrate the twins’ birth. One fan posted a video of him unboxing the gift hamper, writing, “Congratulations Ram Charan and Upasana. Got this gift from Apollo.” The video shows a red box with both Ram and Upasana’s pictures. Inside are two silver coloured bowls of sweets, with matching spoons and a tray. Engraved on the tray is 31-01-2026 to celebrate the babies’ births. For the unversed, Upasana is the granddaughter of Prathap C Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals.

Another fan also posted a closer look at the unboxing of the gift hamper. She even tasted the sweets while congratulating the couple. “I'M REALLY VERYYY HAPPY TO BE A PART OF THIS WONDERFUL MOVEMENT OF MEGA FAMILY CELEBRATION. Apollo Hospital Jublihills @apollo.hospitals.hyderabad. HEART FULL CONGRATULATIONS TO MEGA FAMILY,” she wrote, sharing the video.

While fans debated whether they received real silver or silver-coated cutlery with the sweets, a closer look reveals that it was bought at Ashtok. According to the website, the set is German silver, which is not actual silver, and each unit costs ₹399; the sweets are separately chargeable. The price of the hamper drops to ₹276 when bought in bulk. Ram Charan and his daughter were mobbed by fans When Ram visited the hospital with his 2-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, on February 1, they were mobbed by fans. They crowded him for selfies, even though he was holding his young toddler. Fans also received flak for bursting crackers outside the hospital premises and being loud, which could disturb other patients.