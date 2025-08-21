Vishwambhara glimpse: Chiranjeevi holds disembodied eye, slashes through enemies. Watch

Vishwambhara glimpse: Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s birthday on 22 August, a special glimpse from his upcoming film Vishwambhara was released on Thursday. The socio-fantasy directed by Vassishta seems to see him as a larger-than-life character whose lore is being told to a little girl. Vishwambhara glimpse: Chiranjeevi seems to play a larger-than-life character in Vassishta's film.

Vishwambhara glimpse

The ‘mega blast glimpse’ begins with a little girl asking someone to tell her the truth about what happened in Vishwambhara. We are then shown a child standing atop a massive scorpion. She is told the story of a war that begins due to the greed of a man who reigns in endless chaos. Just when people are tired of hoping, a hero rises to save the day. When the child asks whom they are talking about, Chiranjeevi is shown as the hero, slashing through enemies with ease. The glimpse ends with him holding a disembodied eye with a life of its own in his hand, hinting that he pulled it off something or someone.

About Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is a socio-fantasy film that stars Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles. It is directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The film was supposed to be released for Sankranthi this year after going into production in 2023.

However, the release was postponed and the date was handed to Shankar’s Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer. When the makers released a teaser for Vishwambhara last year in October, it was criticised for its shoddy VFX and subpar visuals. Things seem to have improved significantly if the new glimpse is anything to go by.

In an interview with Gulte in July, Vassishta spoke about Vishwambhara’s story and said, “There are 14 lokalu (worlds), 7 on top and 7 on the bottom. Numerous filmmakers have already explored different worlds in the manner they want. I decided to go a step further. Vishwambhara takes place in the Satya lokam where Lord Brahma resides. We have already seen films where Yama lokam and Svarga lokam are explored. I wanted to do something different.”

Vishwambhara will be released in theatres in summer 2026.