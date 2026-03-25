Ram Charan's team confirms actor sustained injury while shooting action sequence for Peddi; takes no break

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Janhvi Kapoor , Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu also star in the sports drama. Shooting for the film was resumed in November 2024, with the title announced in March 2025. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music.

A source from Ram’s team tells HT that the actor sustained an injury near his eye and needed stitches. “ Ram Charan was shooting for an action episode yesterday (Tuesday) and was injured. He had to get four sutures for it,” says the source, adding, “He was injured above his eye, not his eye, like some seem to believe. His eye is fine.” The source also stated that Ram is back to work and has not taken a break. “He is back to work as it’s a minor injury and there’s nothing to worry about,” they say.

Actor Ram Charan sustained an injury on Tuesday while filming his upcoming sports drama Peddi with director Buchi Babu Sana. After the news leaked, his fans were worried as some believed that the actor had injured his eye. Ram’s team confirms to Hindustan Times that he is indeed injured and reveals what happened.

Ram Charan’s praise for Dhurandhar 2 Earlier this week, Ram watched Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He shared his review on X (formerly Twitter), which read, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful. @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable”

He also added, “@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention throughout. @ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role. @shashwatology’s music elevates the film.”

The actor summed it up with, “Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team.”

For the unversed, Peddi was supposed to be released in theatres on March 27, but the release was postponed to April 30. It avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2 as Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh initially took the March 26 release date. Later, the remake of Theri was moved up and released on March 19, the same day as Dhurandhar 2.