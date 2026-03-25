Ram Charan's team confirms actor sustained injury while shooting action sequence for Peddi; takes no break
Amid reports that actor Ram Charan was injured while shooting for Peddi, his team confirms to Hindustan Times and reveals what happened.
Actor Ram Charan sustained an injury on Tuesday while filming his upcoming sports drama Peddi with director Buchi Babu Sana. After the news leaked, his fans were worried as some believed that the actor had injured his eye. Ram’s team confirms to Hindustan Times that he is indeed injured and reveals what happened.
Ram Charan injured while shooting action sequence
A source from Ram’s team tells HT that the actor sustained an injury near his eye and needed stitches. “Ram Charan was shooting for an action episode yesterday (Tuesday) and was injured. He had to get four sutures for it,” says the source, adding, “He was injured above his eye, not his eye, like some seem to believe. His eye is fine.” The source also stated that Ram is back to work and has not taken a break. “He is back to work as it’s a minor injury and there’s nothing to worry about,” they say.
Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu also star in the sports drama. Shooting for the film was resumed in November 2024, with the title announced in March 2025. AR Rahman has composed the film’s music.
Ram Charan’s praise for Dhurandhar 2
Earlier this week, Ram watched Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He shared his review on X (formerly Twitter), which read, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful. @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable”
He also added, “@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention throughout. @ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role. @shashwatology’s music elevates the film.”
The actor summed it up with, “Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team.”
For the unversed, Peddi was supposed to be released in theatres on March 27, but the release was postponed to April 30. It avoided a clash with Dhurandhar 2 as Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh initially took the March 26 release date. Later, the remake of Theri was moved up and released on March 19, the same day as Dhurandhar 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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