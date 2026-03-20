Ram Charan, Shankar hail Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar 2: I was immersed throughout, couldn’t feel film's length
Ram Charan said that Aditya Dhar brought scale and emotion together seamlessly in Dhurandhar 2. Check tweets here.
Celebrities across film industries have been heaping praise on Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar The Revenge. Now taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, filmmaker S Shankar, actor Ram Charan and producer Rakesh Roshan penned notes lauding the film.
Shankar, Ram Charan, Rakesh Roshan praise Dhurandhar 2
Shankar said that Ranveer Singh had “unconventional performance and terrific screen presence” in film. "#Dhurandhar2 It was an astounding experience to see real incidents and characters blended so well with fiction. I was immersed throughout and couldn’t feel the length of the film. Big applause for @AdityaDharFilms's bold and unpredictable use of craft, particularly unconventional length of shots, scenes and film," he wrote.
"@shashwatology Music was exceptional. @RanveerOfficial's unconventional performance and terrific screen presence was a pleasure to watch. @ActorMadhavan's performance was nuanced with new and apt expressions. Casting made the film feel all the more real. All performers and technical teams have outdone themselves. A historic moment in Indian Cinema for sure," concluded his note.
Ram said that Aditya "brings scale and emotion together seamlessly." He tweeted, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful. @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable. @RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention throughout."
The actor added, "@ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role. @shashwatology’s music elevates the film. Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team."
Rajesh, sharing a photo of Aditya on Instagram, wrote, "I just watched ADITYA DHAR’S HISTORIC DHURANDHAR, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar. He has started a new era in filmmaking!"
"This should not be considered as a threat, but a healthy and much-needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and @adityadharfilms has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya!" he added.
About Dhurandhar The Revenge
The spy action thriller released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Written by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film released in theatres worldwide on March 19. The film star Ranveer Singh, appearing in dual personas as Jaskirat and Hamza. R Madhavan returns as strategist Ajay Sanyal, with Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal and Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, among others.
Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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