Ram Charan, Shankar hail Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Dhurandhar 2: I was immersed throughout, couldn’t feel film's length

Celebrities across film industries have been heaping praise on Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar The Revenge. Now taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, filmmaker S Shankar, actor Ram Charan and producer Rakesh Roshan penned notes lauding the film. Ranveer Singh stars as Hamza in Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2. Shankar, Ram Charan, Rakesh Roshan praise Dhurandhar 2 Shankar said that Ranveer Singh had “unconventional performance and terrific screen presence” in film. "#Dhurandhar2 It was an astounding experience to see real incidents and characters blended so well with fiction. I was immersed throughout and couldn’t feel the length of the film. Big applause for @AdityaDharFilms's bold and unpredictable use of craft, particularly unconventional length of shots, scenes and film," he wrote. "@shashwatology Music was exceptional. @RanveerOfficial's unconventional performance and terrific screen presence was a pleasure to watch. @ActorMadhavan's performance was nuanced with new and apt expressions. Casting made the film feel all the more real. All performers and technical teams have outdone themselves. A historic moment in Indian Cinema for sure," concluded his note.

Ram said that Aditya "brings scale and emotion together seamlessly." He tweeted, "#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful. @AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable. @RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention throughout." The actor added, "@ActorMadhavan sir, @duttsanjay sir & @rampalarjun sir stand strong with solid performances. #SaraArjun is terrific in her role. @shashwatology’s music elevates the film. Kudos to @jiostudios and #JyotiDeshpande for backing this vision and delivering one of the most riveting films in Indian cinema. Congratulations to the entire team."

Rajesh, sharing a photo of Aditya on Instagram, wrote, "I just watched ADITYA DHAR’S HISTORIC DHURANDHAR, and it is a reminder to all of us filmmakers to pause and reset the fabric of cinema with the vision, passion and audacity with which Aditya has made Dhurandhar. He has started a new era in filmmaking!" "This should not be considered as a threat, but a healthy and much-needed revolution in storytelling and entertainment. It was about time, and @adityadharfilms has delivered beyond expectations! God bless and more power to you, Aditya!" he added.