Canadians react to seeing intermissions for the first time during Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 shows. Watch
In a video shared by an Instagram user, an interval of 15 minutes was added during the screening of Dhurandhar 2. Watch what happened next.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge is nearly four hours long. Indians are familiar with the concept of interval, but not many people in Western countries are. So what happened when a Canadian theatre seemingly added an intermission for the first time during the screening of Dhurandhar The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh? The audience’s reactions were priceless.
Canadians react to seeing intermissions for 1st time during Dhurandhar 2 shows
In a video shared by Instagram user journeywithshefali, an interval of 15 minutes was added during the screening. In the clip, people were seen smiling as they got up from their seats to step out of the hall for a break. Many of them chatted and laughed as they stayed in their seats.
The words on the video read, "Dhurandhar 2 effect (Canadian flag). The movie is four hours long, so Cineplex had an intermission, probably for the first time in its history!!!! I've never seen this in my 20+years of living in Canada (laughing emoji). Everyone was thrilled."
The caption read, "Unlike movie theatres in India, @cineplexmovies doesn’t normally have an intermission. But Dhurandhar 2 changed that!!! Many people mentioned wanting an intermission for bathroom breaks, etc., after the first movie. Cineplex delivered!! There was a 15-min intermission given due to the long runtime."
Internet reacts to interval during films
"This may sound small, but we couldn’t believe our eyes hahaha I’ve never seen this happen or even heard of it happening at a Cineplex in my 20+ years of living in Canada. We were all cheering!! Small joys. EDIT: Thanks to everyone who’s sharing more about Cineplex’s history regarding intermissions. It’s cool to learn new info! As always, please remember to communicate respectfully in the comments section," concluded the post.
Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Apparently intermission is the culture of Indian movies, and it’s the best part where the director can put his skills." A comment read, "They used to do them for every Bollywood movie in Canada in the 90s and early 2000s!! I miss it." "I remember you telling me that you’ll have no interval… this is good," commented an Instagram user. "I liked this concept to be introduced in every theatre with a timer," commented another fan.
About Dhurandhar 2
The film released in the theatres on March 19 after the paid previews on Wednesday. The movie is the direct sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025. The movie stars R Madhavan, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
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