Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh storm refuses to slow, film crosses ₹160 crore
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, is racing towards the ₹200 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: If day one was mayhem, day 2 was a sign of things to come for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in years, shattering box office records across the board. After a staggering ₹145 crore opening day, the film held on to its momentum on Friday, not slowing down despite it being a weekday.
Dhurandhar 2 Friday box office collection day 2 (till 1 PM)
The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹43 crore net in paid previews, adding a humongous ₹102 crore net on the opening day, for a record ₹145 crore haul on the first day. On Friday, even as the Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festivities ended, the film’s momentum did not slow down. By 1 PM, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹20 crore net across India, mostly on the back of the original Hindi version. This has taken the film’s total domestic collection to ₹165 crore. Given the momentum, the spy thriller should cross ₹200 crore by Friday evening or, at the latest, Saturday morning. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is showing occupancy of 48% for the morning and afternoon shows on Friday, a huge achievement for a film this big on a weekday. Increased footfalls in the evening and night shows will only strengthen the film’s standing, pushing it past ₹200 crore quickly.
Dhurandhar 2 beats The RajaSaab and Sikandar in just two days
By Friday morning, Dhurandhar 2 had crossed ₹150 crore in domestic collections. This meant that it was able to surpass the lifetime domestic collections of two recent superstar-led films - Sikandar and The RajaSaab. Salman Khan’s Sikandar had earned ₹145 crore net, while Prabhas’ horror comedy The RajaSaab ended its run at ₹147 crore. Both films were released last year.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
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