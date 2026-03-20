Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ranveer Singh storm refuses to slow, film crosses ₹160 crore

    Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, starring Ranveer Singh, is racing towards the 200 crore mark.

    Mar 20, 2026, 13:36:10 IST
    Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: If day one was mayhem, day 2 was a sign of things to come for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The spy thriller from Aditya Dhar has emerged as one of the biggest Indian films in years, shattering box office records across the board. After a staggering 145 crore opening day, the film held on to its momentum on Friday, not slowing down despite it being a weekday.

    Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.
    Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

    Dhurandhar 2 Friday box office collection day 2 (till 1 PM)

    The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned 43 crore net in paid previews, adding a humongous 102 crore net on the opening day, for a record 145 crore haul on the first day. On Friday, even as the Ugadi and Gudi Padwa festivities ended, the film’s momentum did not slow down. By 1 PM, Dhurandhar 2 had earned 20 crore net across India, mostly on the back of the original Hindi version. This has taken the film’s total domestic collection to 165 crore. Given the momentum, the spy thriller should cross 200 crore by Friday evening or, at the latest, Saturday morning. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 is showing occupancy of 48% for the morning and afternoon shows on Friday, a huge achievement for a film this big on a weekday. Increased footfalls in the evening and night shows will only strengthen the film’s standing, pushing it past 200 crore quickly.

    Dhurandhar 2 beats The RajaSaab and Sikandar in just two days

    By Friday morning, Dhurandhar 2 had crossed 150 crore in domestic collections. This meant that it was able to surpass the lifetime domestic collections of two recent superstar-led films - Sikandar and The RajaSaab. Salman Khan’s Sikandar had earned 145 crore net, while Prabhas’ horror comedy The RajaSaab ended its run at 147 crore. Both films were released last year.

    All about Dhurandhar 2

    Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned 1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 (updated Live): Ranveer Singh Storm Refuses To Slow, Film Crosses ₹160 Crore
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes